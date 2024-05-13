Libraries and Literary Hotels
Baroque splendour and peaceful sanctuaries
Introduction
Austria's libraries are far more than just bookshelves - they are treasure troves of knowledge and stages for cultural diversity. Magnificent abbey and monastery libraries tell stories about centuries of intellectual endeavour and are true wonders of art. Their splendid halls bring together baroque architecture, intricately decorated ceiling frescoes, and centuries-old collections of books to create an experience for all the senses. Thousands of volumes, some with gold-embossed bindings, rest in elaborately carved shelves - guarded by Baroque atlases, angels and allegories. Every room tells a story of the fascination with thought and research.
If you also want to read while on holiday, literary hotels offer the perfect sanctuary for body and mind. These reading hotels combine architectural elegance with literary passion, creating space for tranquillity, reflection, and fresh inspiration. Whether it's a Baroque hall or a mountain view, reading here becomes an experience.
These places invite wonder and offer a profound insight into Austria's intellectual heritage - timeless and impressive.
Austria's librariesAustria's libraries are places of history, knowledge and atmosphere - in a Baroque abbey, an elegant Palais, or the impressive National Library in Vienna.
Garden Palais Liechtenstein
The magnificent rooms of the Baroque Viennese palace house a princely library with centuries-old volumes, now only accessible through guided tours.
Altenburg Monastery
A Baroque library hall, 50 metres long, houses 44 parchment manuscripts, 150 incunabula, and over 25,000 historical works spanning six centuries.
Klosterneuburg Abbey
Around 270,000 works, 1,256 manuscripts, and over 800 incunabula showcase the breadth of a medieval universal library with a focus on research and the future.
Schlägl Monastery
Around 100,000 books, 240 manuscripts, and 190 incunabula displayed in a Neo-Baroque room with elaborate decor.
Austrian National Library
Over 200,000 historical books, a ceiling fresco by Daniel Gran, and 16 statues of Habsburg rulers give this Baroque hall its splendour.
Benedictine Abbey of St. Paul
Here lies a treasure of 2.200 manuscripts, 800 incunabula, and Austria's oldest book, all bearing witness to centuries of knowledge, art, and monastic collection.
Melk Abbey
The magnificent hall, featuring a ceiling fresco by Paul Troger, about 100,000 volumes, 1,858 manuscripts, fragments of the Nibelungenlied, makes this place truly unique.
Kremsmünster Abbey
The 65-metre hall holds 230,000 works, including the Codex Millenarius (c. 800), the Poor Man’s Bible (c. 1360), and the oldest depiction of the church.
Reichersberg Abbey
7,000 historical works, Kant’s Enlightenment writings, and a hand-coloured herbal book from 1560 make this a hub of intellectual exchange.
Admont Abbey
70 metres long, 7 domes, 48 windows: The world’s largest monastic library hall holds 200,000 works, showcasing Baroque art as a space for knowledge and discovery.
Holiday in Austria's literary hotels
A holiday in a literary hotel comes with an invitation to press pause. Switch off, dive in and lose yourself - in Austria's so called "Bibliotels", reading becomes the very purpose for your holiday.
These unique hotels are sanctuaries for those seeking tranquillity and a love for storytelling. Instead of constant digital noise, there is the gentle rustle of pages; instead of a packed schedule, there is personal freedom. Each establishment follows a literary concept, often featuring its own library, cosy retreats, and carefully curated books. Some offer readings, writing workshops, or themed programmes—all with a focus on what truly matters: Time to read, reflect, and unwind. Whether nestled in the mountains, by a lake, or in a culture-rich city, Bibliotels combine inspiration with relaxation.
A stay at a Bibliotel is like seeing the world from a new perspective—a lifestyle experience lived out in Austria. Here, it’s all about: Everything is possible, nothing is required. And sometimes, all it takes is a good book to feel truly at peace with yourself.
Literary retreats: Events centred around reading
Literature & Wine
“Literature & Wine” at Göttweig Abbey offers visitors readings by renowned authors, complemented by musical and culinary delights.
StadtLesen
Over 3,000 books, literary stars from all genres, and comfortable reading furniture await—free of charge and under the open sky.
achensee.literatour
The Achensee region becomes a meeting place for renowned authors each year, turning the lake into a hub of the written word for four days.
Festival glück.tage
The festival offers a multifaceted, inquisitive perspective on life’s themes, providing insights into philosophy, literature, nature, and pleasure.
Fair play - Climate protection concerns us all!
Nature and inspiration are Austria’s sources of strength—its mountains, lakes, art, culture, and culinary delights. These experiences go hand in hand with awareness and consistent efforts towards sustainability. Responsibility for people, animals, the environment, and the climate ideally rests with everyone involved:
Guests: Travelling sustainably means minimising your carbon footprint and respecting the well-being of others.
Hosts: Committed to accessibility, cultural inclusion, and fairness towards their employees.
Austria and its regions: With pristine landscapes, clean waters, renewable energy, and heritage conservation, they ensure climate-friendly measures.