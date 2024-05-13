Austria's libraries are treasure troves; literary hotels are peaceful hideaways for book lovers. Discover historic locations, tranquillity, and new perspectives.

Austria's libraries are far more than just bookshelves - they are treasure troves of knowledge and stages for cultural diversity. Magnificent abbey and monastery libraries tell stories about centuries of intellectual endeavour and are true wonders of art. Their splendid halls bring together baroque architecture, intricately decorated ceiling frescoes, and centuries-old collections of books to create an experience for all the senses. Thousands of volumes, some with gold-embossed bindings, rest in elaborately carved shelves - guarded by Baroque atlases, angels and allegories. Every room tells a story of the fascination with thought and research.

If you also want to read while on holiday, literary hotels offer the perfect sanctuary for body and mind. These reading hotels combine architectural elegance with literary passion, creating space for tranquillity, reflection, and fresh inspiration. Whether it's a Baroque hall or a mountain view, reading here becomes an experience.

These places invite wonder and offer a profound insight into Austria's intellectual heritage - timeless and impressive.