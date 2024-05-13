National Parks & Nature Parks in Austria
Protected area for hikes and animal encounters
Introduction
Almost half of Austria is forested, with deciduous and mixed woodland across a variety of tree species. These landscapes support a rich diversity of wildlife and plants. Around a third of the country consists of protected natural landscapes and nature-influenced cultural landscapes, offering habitats for a wide range of species. In addition, roughly a quarter of Austria's land area is legally protected — with some overlap between these designations.
The measures behind this are extensive, the goal clear: to preserve landscapes, safeguard habitats and species diversity, and at the same time create space for people to enjoy nature. Protected areas encompass a wide range of habitats — including the places where nature holidays, hiking and wildlife watching are possible.
In national parks, the protection of natural ecosystems is the top priority, with strict rules on conservation and access. Nature parks take a different approach, combining conservation with use: cultural landscapes shaped over centuries remain accessible. Biosphere parks are model regions under the UNESCO programme, demonstrating how nature conservation, regional development and human activity can work together. And in Austria's few wilderness areas, some zones see very little human activity at all — a refuge for wildlife and plant species.
Source: Austrian Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management
Discover protected nature in AustriaLarge parts of Austria are protected. Between high mountains, floodplains and cultural landscapes, fascinating natural environments unfold — with clear rules and room for a wide range of experiences.
There are 47 nature parks across eight provinces in Austria. Together they cover more than 6,000 km² and include over 200 nature park municipalities with around 760,000 residents. Each nature park has its own landscape and cultural character.
Austria's national parksAustria's national parks include steppes and floodplains, woodland, Alpine valleys, limestone mountains and glacier landscapes.
Kalkalpen National Park
Four-fifths of the national park in Upper Austria is covered in forest, with spruce, fir, and beech trees dominating the landscape.
Thayatal National Park
In the secluded Green Canyon of Lower Austria, nestled between dense deciduous trees, find steep cliffs and the river that gives the valley its name.
Gesäuse National Park
Austria's newest national park can be explored along the roaring Enns River and the rugged limestone mountains.
Hohe Tauern National Park
Glaciers, waterfalls and peaks above 3,000 metres: the Hohe Tauern National Park stretches across Carinthia, Salzburg and Tirol.
Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park
The unique landscape of the steppe lake is home to a rich birdlife and showcases a fascinating variety of flora. A true hotspot for biodiversity!
Austria's national parks protect valuable natural landscapes across 2,395 km² – around 3% of the country's total land area.
“When I’m birdwatching at Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, I feel like I have arrived. Everything’s so quiet, and all I hear and see is nature’s fantastic spectacle.”Elena Turac, Ranger at Burgenland's Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park
Hohe Tauern National Park
The Hohe Tauern National Park spans regions in Tirol, Carinthia, and the SalzburgerLand. This unique natural world is crisscrossed with numerous hiking trails - offering around 4,300 kilometres / 2,672 miles of alpine paths. Mountain huts and snack stations provide convenient stops for extended tours.
The region is perfect for experiences that open your eyes and heart to the beauty of nature:
How do you become a national park ranger?
They say people excel at what they love doing. Hermann Jansesberger, one of over 200 rangers in the Kalkalpen national park, is a prime example of this. Hermann is a true “nature enthusiast.” He knows every moss by name and can vividly recount the ancient history of any rock. Every beetle he encounters is worth a pause. So, how does one become a national park ranger?
A love for nature and enjoyment of working with people are essential for anyone looking to become a ranger. The roles vary from park to park but generally include guiding visitors and school groups, maintaining and monitoring educational trails and observation huts, giving talks, overseeing the area, and carrying out monitoring tasks.
Austria's biosphere reservesIn UNESCO biosphere reserves, environmental protection is the top priority. At the same time, we humans use them for agriculture, sport and recreation. And yet the ecosystems are thriving.
Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal
A UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2000: six villages, steep alpine pastures and Walser settlement culture across 192 km² in Vorarlberg.
Biosphere Reserve Wienerwald
The area covers large parts of Lower Austria and Vienna, blending culture, biodiversity, and sustainable land management.
Biosphere Reserve Unteres Murtal
The Lower Mur Valley is designated a biosphere park, encompassing floodplain forests, river landscapes and cultural countryside.
Biosphere Park Salzburger Lungau
Two UNESCO titles: a Biosphere Reserve since 2012, and the Samson processions, listed as intangible cultural heritage. A high valley in Salzburg.
Austria's UNESCO biosphere parks cover around 2,872 km² in total.
Austria's nature parksNature parks are cultural landscapes used for farming and recreation.
What happens when you step outside?
Fresh air on your skin, sun on your face, the scent of a hay meadow in full flower – and a forest that turns out not to be quiet at all, once you stop and listen.
An alpine hay meadow can hold dozens of different flowering plants in a single square metre. Walk through one in July and you'll smell it before you see it: warm grass, clover, wild thyme. Higher up, the air changes as you climb, a stream runs somewhere below the path, and old spruce throws deep shade.
None of that reaches you at a desk. Which is reason enough to go.
What role does biodiversity play for the climate?
Ecosystems are home to countless species of microorganisms, fungi, plants and animals. These communities interact with one another, forming complex cycles that are linked to climate, air quality and water balance. Forests, among other things, absorb CO₂.
Biodiversity is therefore of central importance to people, animals and plants alike. When the balance of these systems is disrupted by external pressures, their functions are affected too. A stable climate is connected to diverse habitats and a wide variety of species. Across different regions of Austria, measures are being implemented to address the preservation of habitats and biodiversity.