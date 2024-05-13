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Austria's Provinces in Winter
Between skiing and gentle winter magic, alpine cuisine and wellness

Visit Austria's provinces in summer
Austria's nine provinces offer an exciting and vibrant variety. Here, tradition meets originality.

Winter holidays in Austria unfold across all nine provinces as a varied mix of skiing, winter activities, culture and wellness. Tirol, Vorarlberg and SalzburgerLand offer family-friendly ski resorts, snow parks, snowshoe hikes and panoramic views. Styria and Burgenland are known for relaxing thermal spas, spa hotels and regional cuisine. Carinthia, Lower Austria and Upper Austria are ideal for cross-country skiing, ice skating and gentle winter walking. Vienna, Graz and SalzburgerLand combine urban flair with cultural highlights, palaces and museums.

Whether it is a family holiday, an adventure with friends or a peaceful, restorative retreat, Austria's provinces reveal their full diversity in winter. Sustainable mobility, environmentally friendly accommodation and regional specialities make every stay both mindful and authentic.

Austria's provinces in winter

Nine provinces, nine characters: In winter, Austria reveals its full spectrum – from skiing to cross-country, from lakes to wellness, from Alpine recipes to fine dining.

Austria's cities, sights and culture in winter

Enjoy the winter charm of Austria’s cities with their wealth of sights – from historic squares and palaces to museums and modern architecture. Each capital has its own rhythm and atmosphere, best experienced in cultural hotspots, neighbourhoods and cafés.

Travel cards in Austria

Travel cards in Austria
Skiing, winter activities and culture

Skiing & winter holidays in Austria's provinces

Austria’s provinces are bursting with experiences in winter – perfect for skiing, wellness, culture and time together. In Tirol, Vorarlberg and SalzburgerLand, a family holiday combines skiing for kids and returners with plenty to do off the slopes: tobogganing, winter hiking and cross-country skiing for all ages. Snowshoeing takes you through quiet forests, while panoramic views open up fresh perspectives. Wellness fans can relax in thermal spas and hotels, and museums and theatres add a cultural touch.

A skiing or winter holiday in Austria brings sport, adventure, indulgence and encounters – and shows how each province plays to its strengths in winter.

Ski & winter holidays in Austria

Culinary delights in Austria's provinces

In the Alps, on mountain pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests and vineyards – people are busy turning precious products into something special. Discover how nature and flavour come together on the plate and experience Austria’s originals.
Planning a winter holiday?

Tips for travel, accommodation and activities

  • Choose ski resorts you can reach by train or public transport

  • Book hotels with an environmental label, such as the Austrian Ecolabel, the EU Ecolabel or Green Key

  • Spend your winter holiday on a certified organic farm

  • Plan your journey by train

  • Get around the ski resort by ski bus or public transport

  • Rent your ski equipment instead of buying new

  • Stay on the marked slopes (for the sake of nature)!

  • Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food

  • Try out slow winter activities

FAQs

The peak season for winter holidays in Austria is from December to March.

Depending on the region, you can enjoy the festive sparkle of Christmas markets in December, perfect snow in January and February, and sun-drenched skiing days in March.

Burgenland and Styria stand out with their wide choice of thermal spas. Here, you can combine relaxing wellness experiences with regional cuisine.

Wellness in Austria

Yes! In addition to skiing and snowboarding, you can enjoy exciting winter sports such as snowkiting, fat biking, airboarding and ice climbing in Austria. Some regions offer these new activities for adventure seekers.

Fatbiking & other fun sports

The majority of Austria's ski resorts are in Tirol and SalzburgerLand, home to famous winter sports destinations such as Kitzbühel, St. Anton, Ischgl, Saalbach and Obertauern.

Vorarlberg, Styria and Carinthia also offer plenty of ski destinations – from family-friendly to high-alpine.

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