Austria's Provinces in Winter
Between skiing and gentle winter magic, alpine cuisine and wellness
Introduction
Winter holidays in Austria unfold across all nine provinces as a varied mix of skiing, winter activities, culture and wellness. Tirol, Vorarlberg and SalzburgerLand offer family-friendly ski resorts, snow parks, snowshoe hikes and panoramic views. Styria and Burgenland are known for relaxing thermal spas, spa hotels and regional cuisine. Carinthia, Lower Austria and Upper Austria are ideal for cross-country skiing, ice skating and gentle winter walking. Vienna, Graz and SalzburgerLand combine urban flair with cultural highlights, palaces and museums.
Whether it is a family holiday, an adventure with friends or a peaceful, restorative retreat, Austria's provinces reveal their full diversity in winter. Sustainable mobility, environmentally friendly accommodation and regional specialities make every stay both mindful and authentic.
Austria's provinces in winterNine provinces, nine characters: In winter, Austria reveals its full spectrum – from skiing to cross-country, from lakes to wellness, from Alpine recipes to fine dining.
Austria's cities, sights and culture in winterEnjoy the winter charm of Austria’s cities with their wealth of sights – from historic squares and palaces to museums and modern architecture. Each capital has its own rhythm and atmosphere, best experienced in cultural hotspots, neighbourhoods and cafés.
Skiing & winter holidays in Austria's provinces
Austria’s provinces are bursting with experiences in winter – perfect for skiing, wellness, culture and time together. In Tirol, Vorarlberg and SalzburgerLand, a family holiday combines skiing for kids and returners with plenty to do off the slopes: tobogganing, winter hiking and cross-country skiing for all ages. Snowshoeing takes you through quiet forests, while panoramic views open up fresh perspectives. Wellness fans can relax in thermal spas and hotels, and museums and theatres add a cultural touch.
A skiing or winter holiday in Austria brings sport, adventure, indulgence and encounters – and shows how each province plays to its strengths in winter.
Culinary delights in Austria's provincesIn the Alps, on mountain pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests and vineyards – people are busy turning precious products into something special. Discover how nature and flavour come together on the plate and experience Austria’s originals.
Tips for travel, accommodation and activities
Choose ski resorts you can reach by train or public transport
Book hotels with an environmental label, such as the Austrian Ecolabel, the EU Ecolabel or Green Key
Spend your winter holiday on a certified organic farm
Plan your journey by train
Get around the ski resort by ski bus or public transport
Rent your ski equipment instead of buying new
Stay on the marked slopes (for the sake of nature)!
Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food
Try out slow winter activities