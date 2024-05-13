Recipes from Austria

Looking beyond the horizon and refining delicious dishes with local specialities is a passion we Austrians are eager to share.

Recipes and regional delicacies are symbols of their country of origin. They reveal much about the soul of a nation and its openness to other cultures.

The way various influences come together on the menu, now considered Austrian specialities, would never have come about without intercultural dialogue. Austrians, in particular, are masters at bringing different cultural influences to the table.