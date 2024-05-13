Austria's Most Beautiful Regions
By the water, in the mountains, amidst nature, historic charm, or urban flair.
Introduction
Whatever your dream holiday looks like, Austria's regions offer a diverse mix of landscapes, character, culture, and experiences. Finding your favourite spot will be a breeze.
The Salzkammergut, Altaussee, and Traunsee are perfect for those who love both lakes and mountains. Ötztal, Stubaital, and Wilder Kaiser cater to fans of Alpine lifestyle. In South Styria, you can savour wine and nature, while the Wachau along the Danube enchants with its historic villages. Steyr impresses with its old town, and Bad Gastein blends Alpine charm with urban flair.
Alpine RegionsIn the Alps, rugged peaks meet gentle alpine meadows, laced with clear streams and paths inviting you to hike, cycle or simply pause in nature. Each region has its own rhythm, balancing activity with relaxation.
Kitzbühel
World-famous ski and winter sports destination. Popular for hiking and mountain bike tours in summer. Charming old town, upscale flair for all those who love Alpine chic.
Zillertal
Climbing rocky cliffs, skiing on powdery slopes, and hiking to rustic mountain huts – the Zillertal offers unforgettable holiday adventures in the heart of nature.
Regions by the waterLakes, rivers and wide shoreline landscapes shape Austria’s water regions. Whether swimming, hiking past mountain lakes or cycling along the Danube, nature, calm and outdoor adventure come together here for a distinctive experience.
Danube Region
Discover the fascinating river landscape, impressive surrounding nature and picturesque villages.
Traunsee-Almtal
One of the most beautiful lakes in Austria, surrounded by impressive mountains. Hiking, swimming, magnificent views and regional fish specialties are the highlights.
Bad Ischl
Charming spa town in the Salzkammergut with historical flair. Ideal for relaxing walks in the Kaiserpark and visits to the Kaiservilla.
Cultural and culinary regionsHistoric old towns, museums, regional specialities and charming cafés blend culture, flavour and a touch of urban style into Austria’s distinctive way of life.
Regions of nature, hills and forestsRolling hills, quiet forests and traditional villages shape these upland landscapes, offering fresh air, peaceful trails and plenty of space to walk, cycle and unwind in nature.
Wildschönau
This quiet high valley in the Kitzbühel Alps offers varied nature experiences, fresh mountain air and warm hospitality – an inviting place to unwind.
Mühlviertel
A quiet, unspoilt region with rolling hills, forests and charming villages. Perfect for hiking and cycling in secluded nature.