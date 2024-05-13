Holidays by crystal-clear lakes or in the Alps, original, traditional, culinary or with urban flair. What are you looking for in Austria's regions?

Whatever your dream holiday looks like, Austria's regions offer a diverse mix of landscapes, character, culture, and experiences. Finding your favourite spot will be a breeze.

The Salzkammergut, Altaussee, and Traunsee are perfect for those who love both lakes and mountains. Ötztal, Stubaital, and Wilder Kaiser cater to fans of Alpine lifestyle. In South Styria, you can savour wine and nature, while the Wachau along the Danube enchants with its historic villages. Steyr impresses with its old town, and Bad Gastein blends Alpine charm with urban flair.