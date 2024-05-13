Round Trips and Themed Tours in Austria
Get to know Austria
Introduction
On the trail of unique places and stories that make up the country.
A journey to castles and palaces, exploring traditional crafts or indulging in culinary delights: Through round trips and themed tours, travellers can immerse themselves in the heart of Austria and get to know the country and its people.
Round trips, secret tips and theme roads
Nostalgia, trains, and small historic towns
Nostalgia on Rails
If you want to be pulled by a steam locomotive, or travel on narrow tracks like in the old days, you will find a number of historic train lines in Austria.
Routes through the small historic towns in Austria
The historical treasures of the centuries-old towns are carefully maintained. Explore them on five varied routes.