Wooden-clad tunnel in a salt mine with patterned salt wall, '2003' inscription above the passage.
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Salt Mines in Austria
White gold underground

Salt has been mined in the Salzkammergut for 7,000 years. Today you can explore the salt worlds and learn all about the history of the white gold.

The Salt Mines in Austria: Salt from Within the Mountain

Step by step, you venture deeper into the mountain. It’s narrow here, and the earthy, cool air creates a damp film on your skin. The walls and floor of the mine feel rough and crystalline, with tiny grains of salt almost palpable beneath your fingers. The long journey deep into the tunnels seems endless until suddenly a large cavern opens up. Here, the white gold is embedded within the mountain.

But who would have guessed: in the lamp light, the walls shimmer in shades of orange and red! And that’s not the only surprise: who would expect to find an underground prayer room, an exhibition on Nazi-looted art, miner slides, or even a floating theatre stage with a light show underground? Visiting a salt mine is truly an experience, making you feel as though you’ve entered a unique and mystical world.

The three salt mines in Austria

Salt Worlds in Altaussee

Walk into the mountain to the Barbara Chapel. In the exhibition, visitors become fully aware of its role as a hiding place for art treasures during the Second World War.

Salt Worlds in Altaussee

Hallstatt Salt Mine

Take the Salzbergbahn to the entrance building, walk into the mine, go down a 64-metre-long miner's slide and take the mine train back to daylight.

Salt Worlds in Hallstatt

Salzburg Salt Mines

Cross the underground border between Austria and Germany, take a ride on a mine train and slide down two miners' slides.

Salt Worlds in Salzburg
A cinematic story

Art treasures stored in the salt mine

Anyone who saw Monument Men with George Clooney, Bill Murray and Matt Damon knows the story. During the Second World War, the Nazis used the salt mines of Altaussee as gigantic storage space for stolen art. Altogether more than 6.500 valuable paintings were stored below ground, in addition to statues, unique pieces such as the Ghent Altarpiece, historic weapons and entire libraries.

When the Americans approached during the spring of 1945, Hitler wanted the mines destroyed, rather than leaving the art to be found by the Allies. It was brave miners from Altaussee who prevented this. We won’t give away how - but you can find out at the exciting exhibition which is accessible for visitors during the guided tour through the Altausseer Bergwelten. It even includes the Monument Men and the world-famous Ghent Altarpiece – as a hologram suspended in the room.

Interesting facts about the salt mines in Austria

  1. Salzwelten Salzburg: At Dürrnberg near Hallein, Celtic miners extracted salt 2,600 years ago. Highlights of this underground adventure include an underground lake, crossing the only subterranean border between Austria and Germany, riding a mine train, and sliding down two miner slides deep into the mountain.

  2. Salzbergwerk Altaussee: Located in the Ausseerland region of Salzkammergut, the "Mountain of Treasures" holds a rich history, from medieval tunnels to the current extraction of white gold.

  3. Salzwelten Hallstatt: The salt mine in the village of Hallstatt in Salzkammergut is the oldest in the world. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the long tradition of salt mining, with tunnels revealing an ancient yet modern world. It’s hard to believe you’re walking paths trodden by prehistoric miners 7,000 years ago.

The temperature in a salt mine can vary depending on its location, depth, and geographic region. Typically, caves, including salt mines, have a more stable and cooler temperature compared to the outside world. In the showcase mines in Austria, the temperature is around 10 degrees Celsius. It is recommended to dress warmly and wear closed, sturdy shoes to navigate the rocky ground comfortably.

Additionally, all visitors are provided with white trousers and jackets or overalls to protect their clothing.

Children aged 4 and older are allowed to visit the Salzwelten in Austria. The Sally tours are particularly suitable for children between 4 and 10 years old.

That is Bad Ischl Salzkammergut, European Capital of Culture 2024

Capital of Culture 2024

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