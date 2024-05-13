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Customs and Traditions in Austria
Atmospheric festivities and regional customs

Austria's traditions come to life in colourful cattle drives returning from alpine pastures, Advent and Easter customs, traditional dress, craftsmanship and elegant balls

Experiencing Austria's traditional festivals and regional customs offers a deeper insight into the country's culture and everyday life. These traditions are vibrant, colourful and closely connected to local people, nature and history.

Throughout the year, customs are celebrated across Austria, often with distinctive regional variations. New Year's Eve and New Year mark the start of the elegant ball season, which runs from January to March and brings together music, dancing and celebration. In spring, Easter traditions and colourful Easter markets showcase craftsmanship and regional delicacies. Autumn sees beautifully decorated cows, horses and sheep return to the valleys during the traditional cattle drives from alpine pastures, celebrating a successful summer in the mountains. As winter approaches, Advent customs, famous Christmas markets, festive biscuits and Advent wreaths create a special atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas – a season celebrated with particular warmth and care throughout Austria.

Advent, Christmas Time & New Year

As winter arrives in Austria, Christmas markets fill towns and cities with lights and seasonal aromas. Mystical Rauhnacht customs and festive New Year's traditions accompany the turn of the year.

Festive customs and traditions all year-round

Austria's calendar is filled with vibrant traditions, from elegant balls and colourful Easter customs to traditional cattle drives from alpine pastures and festive Christmas events. Rooted in nature and community, these celebrations bring local culture to life throughou

Alpine traditions throughout the year

All year, Austria celebrates traditions ranging from Easter customs and the Narcissus Festival to cattle drives, Advent traditions and Krampus runs.

Alpine traditions

Christmas traditions

Christmas in Austria is shaped by long-standing traditions, from handmade straw stars and St Barbara's branches to nativity scenes and Christmas markets.

Christmas traditions

Traditional Austrian craftsmanship

Socio-cultural sustainability

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

The cultivation of customs and traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Practices such as cattle drives, traditional festivals, and regional handicrafts reflect a profound respect for nature and resources. These customs foster an understanding and appreciation of local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.

Moreover, customs and traditions enhance social sustainability. Traditional festivals, such as the raising of the maypole, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions, strengthen community bonds and foster a shared commitment to caring for the region. Intangible cultural heritage also honours the traditional rituals, customs, and crafts that are passed down through generations.

Sustainable Travel

FAQs

Austria’s most important traditions range from the colourful Almabtrieb (the ceremonial driving of cattle down from the mountain pastures) and skilled craftsmanship to traditional dress and festive Advent and Christmas customs. New Year’s Eve with its lucky charms and the lively Carnival season are also part of the country’s cultural calendar.

Austria’s Christmas markets sparkle with authentic atmosphere, traditional handicrafts and regional specialities. Many have centuries-old traditions and offer unique local products.

Christmas markets

Austrian customs are closely linked to socio-cultural sustainability. Traditions encourage respect for nature, strengthen local communities and preserve intangible cultural heritage for future generations.

Almabtrieb events traditionally take place in autumn – from September to October – when the cattle return from the mountain pastures to the valleys. The exact dates vary depending on the region and weather conditions.

Cattle processions

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