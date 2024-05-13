Man in wheelchair on bathing platform with two children jumping into green lake water, forested mountains in background.
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Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums, and carefree excursions in Austria’s most beautiful regions - comfortable holidays for everyone.

Accessible holidays in Austria mean the freedom to move around and make choices – in accommodation, in nature, in cultural settings and when travelling. Accessibility does not stop at the doorstep. It also includes accessible information, clear orientation and inclusive offers that respond to different needs. Across Austria, these services are developed with great commitment so that everyone feels welcome.

Austria offers a wide range of wheelchair-accessible hotels, barrier-free attractions and activities – from well-developed hiking paths, lakes and alpine experience areas to inclusive summer and winter sports. Museums and cultural sites also provide accessible experiences, including audio description, tactile models and guided tours in sign language. Combined with accessible travel and mobility options, this creates a holiday experience built on inclusion – in cities and rural areas, throughout the year.

Accessible holidays in the Austrian Provinces

Accessibility is an integral part of tourism in Austria – in cities as well as in nature. Offers for guests with limited mobility or sensory impairments range from accessible attractions and accommodation to inclusive cultural and nature experiences.

Burgenland

Carinthia

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

SalzburgerLand

Styria

Tirol

Vorarlberg

Vienna

Salzburg

Innsbruck

Graz

Barrier-free activities in the regions

Lakes with accessible water access and facilities

Lakes with accessible water access make summer swimming in Austria enjoyable for everyone. Entry ramps, pool lifts, floating wheelchairs and accessible sanitary facilities allow for relaxed bathing.

Lake Ossiach in Carinthia

Camping guests and external visitors alike can swim at the lido thanks to the barrier-free access to the lake.

Camping beach in Annenheim

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia

Barrier-free access to the lake, wheelchair-accessible facilities and parking in front of Europe's largest inland lake beach.

Strandbad Klagenfurt

Lake Millstatt in Carinthia

Accessible ramp, swimming wheelchair (secured with eurokey system) and an accessible toilet.

Döbriach at Lake Millstatt

Lake Faak in Carinthia

Accessible entrance ramp, lift into the water and toilet facilities at Egg beach.

Strandbad Egg at Lake Faak

Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria

In Seewalchen, Unterach and Weyregg, there are bathing lifts at the lidos for barrier-free access to the lake.

Lake Attersee

Lake Ried in Tirol

Pool lift providing barrier-free access to the lake, as well as a barrier-free toilet.

Lake Ried

Accessible cultural experiences

Art and culture are for everyone! Legal measures ensure physical accessibility, but it’s also crucial to remove barriers for those with sensory impairments. Many cultural institutions are committed to this, offering inclusive and exciting programmes.

Schloss Hof Palace

Lentos Art Museum

Celtic Museum Hallein

DomQuartier

Salzburg Museum

Erl Festival Hall

Vorarlberg Museum

Wien Museum

Bregenz Festival House

Museum of Art History

Dom Museum

Schönbrunn Palace

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Arts and culture without barriers

In the Museums Guide, you will find museums in Austria offering accessible and inclusive experiences.

Accessible city tours

Hear, feel and rediscover cities: in Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz, specialised guides provide barrier-free access to urban history. Culture becomes an immediate experience for blind, visually impaired or mobility-impaired guests.

Graz: Hearing and feeling Graz

Innsbruck: Accessible city tours

Vienna: Tours for visually impaired and disabled visitors

Maximum freedom for everyone

Bus travel with reduced mobility

Many Postbuses are equipped with a ramp or lift, offer wheelchair spaces, and provide both acoustic and visual passenger information on board.

Transport and disability

Rail travel with reduced mobility

Accessibility, assistance, tickets at no extra charge. Here you can find information and the legal basis for barrier-free rail travel in Austria.

Rail travel

Travel by boat on the Danube

Inclusion on Board: DDSG Blue Danube offers accessible cruises for people with special needs, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience on the Danube.

Accessible cruises on the Danube
Flexible travel across Austria

Accessible travel by car

Travelling by car offers great flexibility when exploring Austria. For people with mobility impairments, it is often the best or only option. Here are the key guidelines:

  1. In Austria, special regulations apply to travellers with a disability parking permit issued in an EU member state. Parking is allowed in no-stopping zones and along yellow lines, and mobility aids such as wheelchairs may be loaded there.

  2. Loading in pedestrian zones is also permitted with a parking permit.

  3. Disabled parking spaces are usually marked with a wheelchair symbol on a sign or the ground. Parking is allowed with an EU permit unless the space is reserved by name or registration number. The permit must be displayed visibly behind the windscreen.

  4. Short-term parking zones are free and have no time limit for people with disabilities.

  5. Austria’s motorway toll exemption (“Vignette” and route tolls) applies only to Austrian residents with disabilities.

EU Parking CardCheck for rest areas on the highways

Practical tips for barrier-free holidays in Austria

Travel checklist for people with disabilities

Travel checklist

Search for accessible accommodation

Accommodation (Link in German only)

Search for wheelchair accessible places

Map

Holidays on wheels

Info for people with disabilities

Barrier-free travel with Austrian railways

ÖBB

Euro-key toilets in Vienna

Barrier-free public toilets are constantly being equipped with the euro-cylinder lock.

Euro-key

FAQ

Austria offers a wide range of options to ensure that people with disabilities or special needs feel welcome. Whether it’s wheelchair, walker, or pram-friendly hikes, or for those with knee pain or other impairments, Austria has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for leisurely paths for walking, rolling, or driving, or seeking more active pursuits, you'll find plenty of accessible options across many regions, even in the mountains.

Inclusion in museums goes beyond physical accessibility. It’s about ensuring that people with disabilities can independently plan and enjoy their museum visits. This involves making exhibition content, collections, and themes accessible through multiple senses and information channels. Inclusive formats for events, guided tours, and workshops are also key to this approach.

The Museum Guide inclusive provides orientation on what you can experience throughout Austria.

A true holiday is when everyone can rely on mutual respect and consideration. This includes facilities that cater to the specific needs of guests with limited mobility or sensory impairments. Austria offers these facilities extensively, both in cities and in nature. Many hosts in Austria go beyond legal requirements, dedicating significant effort to ensuring accessibility. All nine provinces offer a wide range of options so every guest can feel completely at ease.

Many types of accommodation in Austria, including Bio-hotels, holiday farms, country inns, family-run establishments, and holiday apartments, offer accessible options. Special features ensure that guests can easily access all facilities, such as barrier-free entry to rooms, restaurants, sun terraces, and many other comfortable extras. Combined with accessible leisure activities in nature, a holiday in Austria is truly limitless.

With an EU parking permit for people with disabilities, several concessions apply in Austria:

  • Short-term parking zones can be used free of charge and without time limits.

  • Stopping in no-stopping zones or on yellow lines, as well as loading in pedestrian zones, is permitted.

  • Designated disabled parking spaces may be used if they are not reserved.

  • The parking permit must be clearly displayed in the vehicle.

Many ÖBB trains and railway stations, as well as most Postbuses, are equipped with accessible facilities. The ÖBB mobility service provides free assistance with boarding and alighting if booked in advance. Planning your journey ahead of time helps you easily make use of suitable connections and services.

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