Austria draws almost 100% of its drinking water from groundwater and springs. Find out more about this precious resource, its quality and places to visit by the water.

Can you drink tap water in Austria? Yes. Tap water is simply part of everyday life in Austria, and almost the entire water supply comes from groundwater and springs.

Rainfall and the mountains of the Alps feed springs, streams, rivers and lakes. Water is a constant presence on holiday too – hiking along streams and up to waterfalls, swimming in lakes, or simply drinking from the tap. Drinking water is a precious resource, and its quality is checked regularly, from springs and wells all the way to the tap. The requirements for drinking water quality in Austria are set out in the Austrian Drinking Water Ordinance (Trinkwasserverordnung).

Sources:

AGES Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety

Federal Ministry Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management