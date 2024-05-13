How to Get to and Around Austria
Travel quickly and comfortably throughout the country!
Introduction
Arrival and travelling by train and bus
Arrival and entry by car and motorcycleAustria offers an excellent road network, ideal for all road users. We provide tips for a safe journey, information on traffic regulations and tolls on freeways and expressways as well as vignettes and the GO-Box.
Construction on the new Lueg Bridge
For traffic safety reasons and to reduce the strain on the Lueg Bridge, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions from 1 January 2025. On days with high traffic volumes, a temporary two-lane system will be implemented using a special traffic management setup to minimise long delays and congestion.
Further information
Important notice: The Silvretta High Alpine Road will remain closed until 2030 following rockfalls and the extensive reconstruction required.
As an alternative, the Vermunt cable car operates during the summer season and provides access to the Bielerhöhe from the Vorarlberg side. Further information on the closure can be found here.
E-mobility in Austria
Here, you'll find an overview about stations to charge your electric vehicle in Austria:
Travelling by plane
Austria, located in the heart of Europe, offers excellent flight connections. In addition to Vienna, the country's main international hub, several other airports provide convenient connections to destinations around the world.
Entry and customs regulations
The most important emergency numbers at a glance
European emergency number: 112
Emergency numbers in Austria:
Fire department: 122
Police: 133
Rescue: 144
Emergency breakdown services in Austria:
ÖAMTC: 120
ARBÖ: 123
Mountain rescue: 140