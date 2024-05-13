Travel and City Cards
Bag discounts and freebies
Introduction
Some travel cards are available free of charge when booking through one of the participating accommodations, allowing overnight guests to enjoy numerous discounts. The advantage card is typically issued directly at the accommodation or at the local tourist office. Some cards do come with a fee, but offer additional services.
The regional and provincial cards offer a wide range of exciting benefits across various areas: from main attractions and landmarks to leisure and adventure activities, as well as free or discounted use of public transport and cable cars. Enjoy your holiday days filled with culture, sporty activities, and pure enjoyment.
These provincial cards are particularly appealing for families, providing a great holiday bonus. The wide variety of leisure activities also inspires a diverse and engaging itinerary.
Find up-to-date information about opening hours and individual card conditions directly on the provider websites.
Burgenland Card
Experience the province of Burgenland between Lake Neusiedl and the Pannonian Planes with the Burgenland Card - from your first night onwards.
At a glance:
free of charge
includes public transport
free-of-charge travel to and from Vienna
Highlights: Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park, Roman City of Carnuntum, Castle Forchtenstein
Carinthia Card
With the Kärnten Card, more than 100 excursion destinations in Carinthia can be visited as often as you like - in summer and winter alike. Additionally, there are flexible weekly travel cards for shorter stays.
At a glance:
available for a fee
seasonal card for summer valid from 4 April until 1 November 2026
weekly cards: 3 days (during Advent time), 7 days, 14 days
Highlights: Obir Stalactite Caves, viewing tower Pyramidenkogel, cable cars
Lower Austria Card
The Lower Austria Card offers access to more than 365 excursion destinations - from cultural highlights to nature experiences in the province and the surrounding regions.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid from 1 April until 31 March the following year
includes cable cars
Highlights: Roman Baths Baden, Melk Abbey, DDSG Blue Danube Cruise Line
Advantage Cards Upper Austria
Three regions and three different card models: The Upper Austria holiday cards get you access to cable cars, nature experiences and excursion destinations - each region offers free-of-charge services or great discounts.
At a glance:
free or charge or available for a fee (depending on card and region)
occasionally available from your first overnight stay
includes cable cars
Highlights: Dachstein Giant Ice Cave, Kalkalpen National Park ranger tours, Gmundner ceramics manufacturer
SalzburgerLand Card
The SalzburgerLand Card is available for six or twelve days, and offers free admission to about 180 attractions in the whole province and the city of Salzburg. Some offers like the thermal spas and cable cars include one entry only, some can be used more often.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid from 1 May until 1 November 2026
includes cable cars
Highlights: Salzburg Salt Worlds, Thermal Spa Bad Gastein, Großglockner High Alpine Road
Advantage Cards Styria
In Styria, nature, culture and gastronomy are all only a short distance apart. Discover about 180 excursion destinations either free of charge or at reduced rates with the Styria Card.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid from 1 April until 31 October 2026
more regional discount cards available
includes cable cars
Highlights: Lipizzaner stud farm Piber, Benedictine Abbey of Admont, Forchtenstein Castle
Advantage Cards Tirol
Across Tirol, supra-regional experience passes complement the extensive network of regional guest cards. Two key options stand out: the ErlebnisCard Tirol for summer activities and the Snow Card Tirol for intensive skiing.
The ErlebnisCard Tirol follows a 1+1 model for attractions, while the Snow Card Tirol provides access to numerous ski areas across the province.
At a glance:
available for a fee
ErlebnisCard: 1+1 for more than 200 excursion destinations
Snow Card: valid in more than 90 ski areas
additionally: numerous regional guest cards with included services
includes cable cars
Highlights: Aqua Dome Längenfeld, Area 47 Ötztal, Bergisel ski jump Innsbruck
Vorarlberg V-Card
The "V-Card" connects about 90 excursion destinations in the province of Vorarlberg - from cable cars to museums and swimming pools (one admission per card included).
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid from 1 May until 31 October
More advantage cards are available in the various valleys and at Lake Constance. There are also some leisure cards offering additional services.
Highlights: Pfänderbahn, Rolls-Royce museum, cruise lines at Lake Constance
City Card Graz
The Graz Card connects culture and mobility in the Styrian capital. Discover numerous museums, sights and attractions easily, topped up by free rides on public transport.
At a glance
available for a fee
valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours
Graz Card: includes free use of public transport
Graz Card Light: reduced card price excluding public transport
Highlights: Schlossberg funicular and lift, Kunsthaus Graz
City Card Innsbruck
Innsbruck combines city flair and Alpine experiences like no other. The Innsbruck Card is your ticket to museums, sights and mountain vistas - for a compact city experience.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours
includes public transport
includes admission to 22 museums and sights, as well as the use of selected cable cars
optional: Hop-on-hop-off bus
Highlights: Swarovski Crystal Worlds, Imperial Palace Innsbruck, Alpine Zoo Innsbruck-Tirol
City Card Linz
Art, technology and the Danube region shape the urban experience in Linz. The Linz Card makes it easier to access museums, sights and selected experiences, combined with benefits for public transport.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours
includes public transport
additional services included depending on validity
Highlights: Ars Electronica Center, Pöstlingbergbahn, Lentos Museum of Art
City Card Salzburg
Free entry to the city’s main attractions, short distances between highlights and seamless mobility without additional tickets: the Salzburg Card makes exploring the city particularly efficient.
At a glance:
available for a fee
valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours
includes public transport
selected fast-track options
Highlights: Mozart birth place, Fortress Hohensalzburg, Sound of Music Tour
Vienna City Card
The Vienna City Card combines mobility with cultural experiences accross the city. More than 200 partner organisations offer discounts on museums, sights and selected offers throughout the urban area.
At a glance:
available for a fee
includes all public transport
valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours, as well as 7 days
optional: airport transfer and Hop-on-hop-off bus
Highlights: Spanish Riding School Vienna, Schönbrunn Zoo, Museum of Arts Vienna
More city cards
The Vienna PASS includes free entry to up to 90 attractions and unlimited rides on the Hop-on Hop-off buses for 1, 2, 3, or 6 consecutive days. Also offers fast-track services at selected attractions.
The Vienna E-Pass offers free entry to the top sights of Vienna.
With the Vienna FLEXI Pass, you'll choose more flexibility and free mobility on your trip to Vienna.
The Vienna Welcome Card offers discounts and free use of public transport and the Big Busses.