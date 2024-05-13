Almond Bundt Cake
- Klassiekers
- Vegetarisch
- Zoet
- Nagerecht
In the days of the monarchy, consumption of the "queen of all nuts", was astronomical. No wonder, as Viennese pastry chefs focussed on everything that enhanced dishes.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 50 min.
- 10 Porties
Brush a Gugelhupf tin with melted butter. Preheat the oven to 180°C (355°F) fan.
Beat the egg yolks with icing sugar until frothy. Add a splash of nut liqueur or rum and vanilla sugar.
Finely crumble the toast bread. Mix with flour and grated almonds. Combine with the egg yolk mixture and mix thoroughly.
Beat the egg whites with granulated sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the batter. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Bake for 45-50 minutes.
Let the Gugelhupf cool slightly, then turn out of the tin. Warm the apricot jam slightly and brush it over the Gugelhupf.
Toast almond flakes in a non-stick pan over low heat until light brown. Sprinkle over the Gugelhupf and let the jam set.