Two pans with cheese spätzle, crispy onions and chives, mortar and fork on dark surface.
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Käsknöpfle - Austrian Cheese Noodles

  • Vegetarisch
  • Klassiekers
  • Hoofdgerecht
Recept van: Chef Gerd Diezel, Hotel Kleinwalsertaler Rosenhof

In Vorarlberg, each valley has its own variation of "Käsknöpfle". In the Kleinwalser Valley, they are traditionally made with a savoury mountain cheese.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 60 min.
  • 4 Porties
Stap 1

Beat the flour, eggs, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt into a firm dough. The dough should be thick and bubbly. Let it rest briefly.

Stap 2

Peel the onions, cut them into rings, and coat them with flour. Heat the clarified butter in a pan, sauté the onion rings until translucent, sprinkle with a teaspoon of sugar, and roast until golden brown.

Stap 3

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, grate the mountain cheese. Using a spätzle maker, add the dough in portions to the boiling water. Remove the spätzle that rise to the surface with a slotted spoon and rinse in cold water. Reserve some cooking water.

Stap 4

Add the spätzle to a hot pan. Add the grated cheese and some cooking water. Toss everything well. Finally, season with salt and coarse pepper. Arrange the spätzle on warmed plates and garnish with the onions and some chives.

Ingrediënten

For the Käsknöpfle

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