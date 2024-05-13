Stap 8 For the dressing

For the dressing, whisk together mustard with ½ dl (¼ cup) vinegar and 1 dl (½ cup) oil. Gradually add ½ dl (¼ cup) water. Add soaked mustard seeds, salt, pepper, and sugar. Finely chop anchovy fillets and mix in with cranberries. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Layer the salad between the Tafelspitz slices and stack them into a multi-layered arrangement. Grate fresh horseradish over the top.