Fresh boiled Beef Salad
- Vlees
- Klassiekers
- Hoofdgerecht
- Voorgerecht
Few dishes show Austria’s culinary roots in the heart of Europe better than Tafelspitz (boiled beef).
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 120 min.
- 4 Porties
Rinse the beef Tafelspitz (top rump cap) and beef bones (marrow bones) with warm water. In a pot, bring 2-3 litres (2-3 quarts) of water to a boil and skim off the foam.
Brown the cut surface of an onion and add it to the pot. Prepare the soup vegetables (carrots, celery, leek). Halfway through the cooking time (about 1½ hours), add peppercorns, juniper berries, and a bay leaf.
Lift the Tafelspitz out of the soup using a meat fork. It is tender when the meat slides off the fork without resistance.
Strain the soup through a cloth. Season with salt. Let the Tafelspitz cool in the soup.
The broth can be used for a soup of your choice (e.g., semolina dumpling soup).
Cut the cold Tafelspitz into thin slices against the grain.
Blanch the green beans. In a bowl, mix with dried tomato slices and the following ingredients: shave and slice radish, slice pickled gherkins, break salad hearts, slice radishes, slice boiled eggs, finely chop chives and lovage, and add them all to the bowl.
For the dressing
For the dressing, whisk together mustard with ½ dl (¼ cup) vinegar and 1 dl (½ cup) oil. Gradually add ½ dl (¼ cup) water. Add soaked mustard seeds, salt, pepper, and sugar. Finely chop anchovy fillets and mix in with cranberries. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Layer the salad between the Tafelspitz slices and stack them into a multi-layered arrangement. Grate fresh horseradish over the top.