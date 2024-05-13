Stap 3 Shaping the dumplings

Roll out the dough thinly. Place the balls in a row, about 4 cm from the edge. Fold the dough over them and shape the dumplings by hand, taking care not to trap any air and pressing the edges firmly together. Cut into half-moon shapes with a pastry wheel. Cook in plenty of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on size.