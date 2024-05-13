Carp and Cabbage
- Klassiekers
- Vis
- Hoofdgerecht
Straight from the field, the pond, the dairy and the bakery: At Café Kandl in Vienna, everything reaches the plate fresh. Here, the produce takes spotlight.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 180 min.
- 4 Porties
Curing the carp
Trim the belly flap from the carp. Mix the salt and sugar and generously rub the carp with it. Leave to cure for 2 hours. Then rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Leave the carp to rest overnight in the fridge on a rack, skin-side up – this helps the skin crisp up later. Remove from the fridge and portion into 4 equal-sized pieces.
Carp jus
For the jus, roast the fish carcasses in the oven at 200°C (conventional, top and bottom heat) until browned. Meanwhile, roughly dice the vegetables (except the garlic) and fry until dark in a large pot with the lard. Once everything has good colour, chop the garlic and add briefly with the caraway and pepper. Add the roasted fish carcasses, deglaze with the beer, and cover two-thirds with water. Simmer very gently for 1 hour. Then strain and season to taste with salt.
„Bratl“-Confit
For the confit, finely dice the onions and garlic and fry in small batches in the vegetable oil, stirring constantly. Add the caraway and reduce until a dark brown, sweet onion mixture forms. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
"Bratl" is Viennese dialect for "roast". The term nods to the deep, roasted flavour built into this onion confit.
Spring cabbage salad
Remove the core from the cabbage and separate the individual leaves. Blanch for 20 seconds and refresh in ice water. Cut out the central rib from each leaf. Roll the leaves up lengthways and cut into fine strips. Just before plating, dress with salt, sugar, vinegar, oil and roasted caraway.
Grilling the carp
Oil the carp and grill skin-side down on a grill rack over medium heat until the skin is crispy. Finish grilling on the flesh side until the internal temperature reaches around 50 °C bis 55 °C, then rest briefly.
To serve
For serving, a plate with a shallow rim or a wide bowl works best. Spread 1 tbsp of the "Bratl" confit onto the plate and place the carp on top. Using fine tongs, twist the cabbage salad and arrange it neatly next to the carp. Finally, spoon the warm jus onto the plate next to the fish.