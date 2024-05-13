Cranberry Jam
- Zoet
- Vegetarisch
In Tirol cranberries are called "Granten". Juice, syrup, liqueur and schnapps are all made of the wild berries. And of course jam.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
- 7 glasses
Wash the berries and mix them with water and sugar.
Let the mixture steep for a few hours.
Afterwards, cook on low heat for 20 minutes and then immediately pour the jam into screw top jars.
Tip: Clean jars and screw lids beforehand with boiling hot water. When filling, wipe off any jam around the edges with kitchen paper or a clean cloth. Close the jars carefully immediately after filling them.
Ingrediënten
Did you know that...?
"Granten" can grow up until 2.000 m above sea level in the alpine region. Harvested from late summer to autumn, the wild berries are rich in vitamins and minerals. Benzoic, ascorbic and salicylic acid give them their signature tart taste. In Tirol and beyond, they are often used to treat colds and other illnesses.
Did you also know, that Austrians like cranberry jam especially with Viennese schnitzel, game, pancakes or yoghurt?