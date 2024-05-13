Esterhazy Roast Beef
- Vlees
- Klassiekers
- Hoofdgerecht
Indulge in this sumptuous roast beef, named after one of Austria's most prominent families.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 70 min.
- 4 Porties
Cut the roast beef several times around the edge and beat it gently. Season on both sides with salt and pepper, and coat one side in flour. Cut the shallots into fine strips. Heat some fat in a pan, place the meat in with the floured side facing down and fry off briefly on a high heat. Turn the meat, remove it again after 2 minutes, and place in a greased roasting dish with a lid (or heat-proof casserole dish).
Lightly brown the shallots in the same pan, adding some more butter as needed. Pour in some beef stock or water, bring to a boil and pour over the slices of beef. Steam the meat over low heat on the cooker or in a preheated oven at 180°C / 356°F for 60–90 minutes until soft, turning occasionally and topping up with liquid as required.
Meanwhile, slice the cleaned root vegetables into very fine strips and fry them with the bacon in some hot fat. Add just a dash of beef stock and steam the vegetables until al dente.
Take the meat out of the dish. Mix the flour with the soured cream until smooth, pour into the juice and flavour with capers and grated lemon rind. Allow to boil off. Finally, put the meat back into the dish briefly. Arrange and garnish with the sliced root vegetables. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Tip: Serve with pasta or fried potatoes.
Ingrediënten
Did you know, that...?
Culinary borders were crossed in the Austrian monarchy long before the EU and the united Europe: In this case, we owe the deliciously crumbly roast beef to the famous Esterházy dynasty of magnates, who were not only generous patrons of the arts and successful politicians but also gifted gourmets. Esterházy cakes, slices and "Schnitzel" still remind us today of the dynasty from Hungary and what is now the Austrian province of Burgenland.