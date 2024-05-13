Hand garnishing cocktail glass with mint and lemon slice, syrup bottle and jigger beside on linen cloth.
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Ginger Mint Drink

  • Dranken

Refreshing garden mint meets the powerful aroma of ginger and gin.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
  • 2 Porties
Stap 1

For the ginger syrup

Peel the ginger and cut it into thin slices. Wash the mint leaves.

Stap 2

Halve the lemon and squeeze it, then mix it in a pot with the water.

Stap 3

Add the ginger slices, mint leaves and sugar. Stir well and bring it to a boil. Then reduce the temperature and let the mixture simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

Stap 4

Remove the mint leaves. Pour the syrup with the ginger slices into a clean bottle and let it cool. Close the bottle and store it in the fridge.

Stap 5

For the ginger mint drink

Wash the lemon and cut int into thin slices.

Stap 6

Put the lemon slices into the glasses along with the ice cubes. Add ginger syrup and gin.

Stap 7

Add the mineral water and garnish with fresh mint.

Option: Leave out the gin for an alcohol-free summer drink.

Ingrediënten

For the ginger syrup
For the ginger mint spritz

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