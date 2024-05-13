Lamb schnitzel with potatoes and porcini mushrooms
- Vlees
- Hoofdgerecht
At the Restaurant Kupferdachl in Unterpremstätten, Styria, award-winning chef Daniel Edelsbrunner combines classic Austrian dishes with creative menus.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 90 min.
- 4 Porties
Lamb schnitzel
Trim the lamb, cut into portions, flatten and season with salt. Coat in flour, dip in the beaten eggs, then coat in breadcrumbs. Fry in a mixture of clarified butter and rapeseed oil until golden brown. Then baste in a pan with butter and fresh rosemary.
Basting means regularly spooning the meat's own juices or hot fat over it while cooking, to stop it drying out and to bring out more flavour.
Potatoes
Cook the potatoes in their skins, then peel and mash while still warm. Season to taste with brown butter, olive oil, salt, nutmeg and herbs.
Porcini mushrooms
Clean the porcini mushrooms carefully and cut into slices about 3 cm thick. Fry in olive oil, adding butter halfway through cooking. Season with salt, pepper and a little garlic, and finish with herbs.
How to serve
Arrange the potatoes, mushrooms and lamb schnitzel on the plate and serve with cold-stirred cranberries.