Tip: If you can't get your hands on Lebkuchen spices, you can make your own mixture here. One packet of Lebkuchen spices is equal to approximately 15 g / 0.5 oz of this fresh mixture.

Remove the cardamom seeds from the green capsules. Put them in a pan alongside the cloves, allspice seeds, coriander seeds, and star anise and roast them until they are fragrant. Grind the remaining spices to a fine powder in a mortar. Mortar or mix with the remaining spices to a fine powder. Store it in an air-tight glass until use.