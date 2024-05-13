Glühwein
- Dranken
Glühwein, or mulled wine, is enjoyed at traditional Christmas Markets or after a day on the Austrian slopes at one of the huts.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
- 8 cups
Stap 1
Put red wine and water in a pot and bring it close to a boil.
Stap 2
Add sugar, cinnamon sticks, oranges, and cloves.
Stap 3
Let it simmer for 15 - 20 minutes. Be careful: the mulled wine should not boil. Taste and sweeten additionally if needed.
Stap 4
Remove the clove and cinnamon stick before serving it into lightly pre-warmed glasses.
Tip: Decorate the glasses with an orange slice.
Ingrediënten
For the Glühwein