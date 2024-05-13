Mulled wine with cinnamon stick in a glass, Christmas cookies and baubles on a wooden table with candles.
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Glühwein

  • Dranken

Glühwein, or mulled wine, is enjoyed at traditional Christmas Markets or after a day on the Austrian slopes at one of the huts.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
  • 8 cups
Stap 1

Put red wine and water in a pot and bring it close to a boil.

Stap 2

Add sugar, cinnamon sticks, oranges, and cloves.

Stap 3

Let it simmer for 15 - 20 minutes. Be careful: the mulled wine should not boil. Taste and sweeten additionally if needed.

Stap 4

Remove the clove and cinnamon stick before serving it into lightly pre-warmed glasses.

Tip: Decorate the glasses with an orange slice.

Ingrediënten

For the Glühwein

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