Peach & Thyme Spritz
- Dranken
- Vegetarisch
Fragrant herbs and fresh fruit - from the garden to the glass. Summer is a treat for our taste buds. Surprise your friends with this refreshing summer aperitif.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 5 min.
- 2 glasses
For the peach & thyme syrup
Wash the peaches, cut them in halves, remove the cores and cut the peaches into small cubes.
Cut the lemon in half and squeeze it. Wash the thyme sprig.
Put all the ingredients in a pot, stir well and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring constantly. Then puree with a hand blender.
Pour the syrup into a clean bottle and let it cool. Close the bottle and store it in the fridge.
For the peach & thyme spritz
Wash the peach and cut it into fine wedges. Wash the thyme sprigs.
Put the the ice cubes, peach slices and thyme sprigs in the glasses. Add the syrup and drizzle with Prosecco (or apple juice mixed with soda).