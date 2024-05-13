Stap 3 Punch filling

Warm the apricot jam gently and stir until smooth. Mix with the water, rum, orange and lemon zest, melted couverture chocolate and cocoa. Pour the mixture over the sponge crumbs and combine thoroughly. The filling should be distinctly moist, easy to shape and compact, but not runny.



Leave the finished punch mixture to stand overnight before filling it between the sponge layers – this lets the rum, jam and sponge come together particularly well.