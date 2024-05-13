Stap 2 Crumble

Bring the milk to the boil with the salt, sprinkle in the Riebelmais semolina and leave until the liquid has been absorbed. Reduce to a medium-low heat, dot 4 teaspoons of butter around the edge of the pan and in the middle, cover and fry for 30 to 40 minutes until golden brown. Add more flakes of butter and the caster sugar around the edge of the pan, break up the mixture and let it caramelise lightly. Leave to cool on a baking tray.