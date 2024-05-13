Sachergugelhupf
- Klassiekers
- Zoet
- Vegetarisch
- Nagerecht
The Sachergugelhupf is a classic in Austrian cuisine. With this recipe, you can easily enjoy it at home.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 55 min.
- 10 Porties
Grease the Gugelhupf tin with melted butter and lightly dust with flour. Preheat the oven to approximately 170°C (340°F) fan.
Break the chocolate into pieces, place it in a bowl, and melt it slowly over a hot water bath on low heat. Cream the butter with icing sugar and vanilla sugar until very fluffy. Gradually beat in the egg yolks one at a time, and fold in the melted chocolate.
Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt and granulated sugar until stiff. Fold the egg whites into the mixture and then gently fold in the flour.
Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 50-55 minutes. Let it cool briefly, then turn out. Brush the warm Gugelhupf with slightly warmed jam and allow it to cool. Then cover with the prepared glaze.
For the glaze
Mix sugar and water and bring to a vigorous boil over high heat for about 5 minutes. Allow to cool to approximately 40°C (104°F). Break the couverture into coarse pieces and melt it slowly over a water bath. Slowly stir the warm liquid sugar into the chocolate and stir until smooth. Cover the Gugelhupf with this glaze.
Ingrediënten
Did you know, that...?
"The Sacher", as the grand hotel is called, is as much a part of Vienna as Schönbrunn Palace or St. Stephen's Cathedral. The reason for this is less the luxurious accommodation and more the famous Sachertorte, made from moist chocolate dough. This also forms the basis for the following Gugelhupf recipe.