Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
- Vis
- Hoofdgerecht
This recipe's secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs. Perfect for gourmets, and easy to make.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 60 min.
- 4 Porties
Wash the fish fillets, pat dry using kitchen paper, and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with lemon juice and set aside.
Finely chop the herbs for the herb butter and mix with the butter. Season with salt and pepper and flavour with the anchovy paste and a dash of lemon juice. Put in the fridge.
Pre-heat the oven to its maximum setting.
Clean and finely chop the mushrooms. Dice the shallots and sweat in hot butter or oil until translucent. Add the mushrooms, season with pepper, and fry slowly over medium heat until cooked.
Meanwhile, heat some oil and butter in a pan. Coat the fillets of trout on one side in flour (with the skin placed down into the flour) and fry off quickly over high heat with the floured side down. Turn and again fry quickly (so that the fish does not become too dry).
Layer the fillets with the crispy, floured side upwards in a greased baking tin and smear with the herb butter. Brown the top using high top heat, until the herb butter foams up.
Add salt to the cooked mushrooms and, if preferred, sprinkle over with chopped parsley. Arrange on pre-heated plates. Place the browned trout fillets on top and serve.
Tip: Serve with this year's potatoes coated in butter or Spätzle (noodles) and fresh salad.
Ingrediënten
Did you know, that...?
The lake trout is truly a globetrotter. It crosses national borders and feels at home wherever there are deep, oxygen-rich lakes: In northern Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic countries and Iceland. And of course in Austria's lakes. It used to be the main fish in the local Weissensee Lake or Lake Millstätter See. It's a favourite in Austrian cuisine.