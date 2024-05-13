Stap 2

The next day, peel the tomatoes, quarter them and remove the seeds. Roast the peppers at 250 °C (top and bottom heat) for about 12 minutes, peel them, remove the seeds and cut them into strips. Slice the zucchini, fry in olive oil until golden brown, season with salt and pepper, then drain on kitchen paper. Clean the artichoke hearts, boil in salted water for 6 minutes, rinse under cold water, then cut into strips.