Viennese Yeast Gugelhupf
- Klassiekers
- Zoet
- Vegetarisch
- Nagerecht
Gugelhupf is a classic in Austrian cuisine. With this recipe, you can make the Viennese Yeast Gugelhupf quickly and easily.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 45 min.
- 10 Porties
Warm up half of the milk slightly. Crumble in the yeast and stir with a bit of sugar. Sprinkle with flour and let it sit in a warm place until the volume has significantly increased.
Beat the butter until creamy. Add the egg yolks, half of the sugar, and vanilla sugar, and beat until frothy. Knead into a smooth dough with the flour, add remaining lukewarm milk, yeast mixture, and grated lemon zest.
Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt and the remaining sugar until stiff. Fold into the dough along with the drained raisins.
Brush the Gugelhupf pan with melted butter and sprinkle with almond flakes. Fill the pan with the dough, cover, and let it rest in a warm place.
Let it rise for 30 – 45 minutes.
Bake in a preheated oven at around 180°C / 356°F (fan) for 35 – 40 minutes. Turn it out while hot, and after cooling, sprinkle it with powdered sugar.
Ingrediënten
Did you know, that ...?
Austrian cuisine may be famous for its Gugelhupf, but it was already familiar in Roman times. The Romans baked a type of yeast Gugelhupf, whose round shape was considered a symbol of the sun. Since then, this version has been one of the classic Gugelhupfs.