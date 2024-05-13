East Tirol
A natural paradise shaped by mountains, winter sports and the national park.
Introduction
East Tirol is a place where the Alps still breathe. Between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites lies a land of contrasts – rugged yet gentle. More than 260 peaks above 3,000 metres, including the Großglockner and Großvenediger, create a backdrop that captivates hikers, climbers and ski tourers alike.
Travelling here means feeling space instead of crowds, authenticity instead of staging. In summer, mountain trails lead to clear lakes and quiet huts; in winter, cross-country tracks and slopes sparkle in the sunlight. In Lienz, Alpine landscapes blend with a southern way of life, while Matrei and Kals open up views of the highest summits. East Tirol is a place where nature still sets the pace – and every moment feels genuine.
With the Osttirol Card (available for a fee), you can enjoy many attractions in East Tirol at no extra cost.
Meet East Tirol
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Activities in East Tirol
The Iseltrail
A long-distance trail full of water wonders – 75 kilometres of natural beauty along the last free-flowing glacial river in the Alps. In five stages, it leads from the sunny Dolomite town of Lienz to the arctic glacier mouth in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The route runs through floodplain forests and gorges and past waterfalls – always accompanied by the sound of the Isel, sometimes gentle, sometimes wild.
The first two stages offer an easy warm-up, followed by steeper ascents and a touch of Alpine adventure. Ideal for nature lovers, leisure hikers and families with active children. The Iseltrail – a route that refreshes, inspires and leaves a lasting impression.
Nationalpark Hohe Tauern
Hohe Tauern National Park is a place of extraordinary natural power – vast, wild and full of life. Across 1,856 square kilometres, including 611 in East Tirol, the Alps reveal their most authentic character. More than 300 peaks above 3,000 metres, 342 glaciers, emerald mountain lakes and thundering waterfalls shape a landscape of remarkable beauty. Three-quarters of the area is strictly protected, providing a refuge where plants and wildlife can thrive undisturbed.
This wilderness can be experienced up close in the Defereggental, in Matrei, Kals am Großglockner, Virgen and Prägraten am Großvenediger. Ibex and bearded vultures appear along the way, and edelweiss blooms between the rocks. Those keen to explore the secrets of the high Alps can join the park rangers on guided tours – a chance to see how precious true natural landscapes are. Hohe Tauern National Park: a world that endures, even as everything else changes.
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Sustainability and accessibility in East Tirol
In East Tirol, consideration comes first – for nature, for people and for what endures. Sustainability here means enjoying regional products, travelling responsibly and experiencing genuine authenticity. Accessible travel also plays an important role: many trails, accommodations and attractions are designed so that everyone can enjoy them. This makes a holiday in East Tirol an experience that brings people together – mindful, thoughtful and open to all.