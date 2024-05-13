White pedestrian bridge over river at sunset with church tower and mountains in background, Villach
  1. Homepage
  2. Destinations in Austria
  3. Regions
  4. Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach

Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach
Mountain views, city flair and southern lightness

Lakes, mountains and city life – in Villach, nature and urban flair go hand in hand. A quiet region that leaves a lasting impression.

Whether it’s summer days at turquoise Lake Faak or winter sports on scenic Gerlitzen Alpe – the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region offers natural variety and a relaxed, southern feel.

Crystal-clear lakes, well-maintained cycling and hiking paths, charming towns and easy access to nature shape the local way of life. In winter, spas, winter hiking trails and family-friendly ski areas offer both activity and relaxation – all in an exceptionally mild, sunny climate.

Quick Info about the region
Inhabitants:65.600 (as of January 2024)
Location: In the province of Carinthia
Area:1.009,29 km²
Metres above sea level: 501 metres
Local mountain:Dobratsch (2.166 m)

You'll receive the Erlebnis CARD from your hosts in the region. Depending on the season, you can use it to experience excursion destinations and activities for free or at a reduced price.

Meet the Villach region

Top hoogtepunten

Villach: A city made for strolling

Lake Faak: Jump into the turquoise-blue water

Lake Ossiach: Water sports and relaxation

Nature park Dobratsch: Impressive views

Kärnten thermal spa: Adventure paradise for water lovers

Ossiach Abbey: A place full of history

Landskron Castle: A day in medieval times

Activities in and around the Villach region

Top evenementen

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

Voco Villach

harry’s home Villach

Hotel Seerose

Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Karnerhof

Hoteldorf Schönleitn

Climate Protection Info

Holidays without a car

No need for a car: In the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region, holidays can be both relaxed and eco-friendly. Whether by local train, bus or one of the many shuttle services – those who use public transport are well connected all year round. Distances are short, timetables well planned, and the views surprisingly scenic. Even getting here becomes part of the experience – a gentle introduction to a slower pace and more mindful way of travelling.

Car-free holidaysArrival

FAQs

Whether it’s summer days at the turquoise Lake Faak or winter days on the Gerlitzen Alpe – the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiache region is full of life in every season. Hiking trails, cycle routes and bathing lakes meet scenic ski areas, winter walks and thermal spas. Villach’s historic old town adds a touch of urban charm and southern flair. Villach Carnival and Villach Kirchtag are the event highlights in the region.

Here you’ll find an overview of the towns and villages in the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region.

All the places of the region

At 94 metres, the Villach parish church tower is the tallest church tower in Carinthia. The lower part dates back to the Middle Ages, and the tower is open to visitors as a viewing platform.

Villach parish church steeple

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abonneer je nu op onze nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials