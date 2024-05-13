Introduction
A lovingly run family business at 1.650 m / 5.413 ft above sea level with nature right at the doorstep
Authentic mountain hut experience with charmingly furnished rooms
Perfect gateway to numerous outdoor activities – all adorned by stunning mountain panoramas
Spacious spa oasis with separate areas for adults and children
A newly opened infinity pool with mountain panorama
Culinary delights at the highest level
One of the largest wine cellars in western Austria
About Burg Hotel Lech
Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets. Explore the surrounding mountains by hiking, biking, or golfing, and cap off your perfect day with culinary delights at one of their award-winning restaurants. Don't forget to explore their renowned wine cellar, featuring an extraordinary selection, including exceptional vintages.
Experience complete relaxation in their expansive spa world, where all your wellness desires are met: pools of varying temperatures including the newly opened infinity pool, several saunas, a whirlpool with a fireplace, an infrared cabin, a steam room, and more.
The Lucian family has been a host family for 60 years, with what started as a small milk bar offering refreshments to skiers on the slopes. Gradually expanding, it transformed into an inn and eventually turned into the esteemed Alpine retreat it is today. Today, three generations of family members are actively engaged and committed to the "Burg," infusing it with their personal charm, attentiveness, and extraordinary passion.
Explore the culinary heritage of the family and the region by joining a cheese spaetzle cooking class at the renowned Kriegeralpe mountain hut, featuring Grandma Helga Lucian's cherished family recipe.Concierge Recommendation
The Burg Hotel Oberlech is an absolute jewel in the Austrian Alps and offers an incomparable vacation experience that perfectly combines luxury, warmth and nature.Local Guide 10 Anwärter , Google Reviews
Suites & rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1 h 30 min by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 30 min by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 3 h 30 min by car
Train Station (Langen am Arlberg): 20 min by car
Nearby attractions
Hiking, cycling & mountain biking trails: right at your doorstep
Alpine Golf experience: 10 min by car
Forest swimming pool: 10 min by car
Bregenz & Lake Constance: 1 hour by car
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1 h 30 min by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 30 min by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 3 h 30 min by car
Train Station (Langen am Arlberg): 20 min by car
Nearby attractions
Hiking, cycling & mountain biking trails: right at your doorstep
Alpine Golf experience: 10 min by car
Forest swimming pool: 10 min by car
Bregenz & Lake Constance: 1 hour by car
Top 3 things to do nearby
Explore the mountains
350 km / 217 miles of hiking trails await you, winding along beautiful mountain lakes and past charming Alpine lodges.
Events @Burg Hotel Lech
Live bands, kids' entertainment, winter parties, spring events - Burg Hotel Lech has it all!
Lucian Burghotel Oberlech GmbH & Co. KG
Oberlech 266
6764 Lech
Telefoon: +43 5583 2291