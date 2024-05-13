A building with more than 100 years of history, the Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna.

Unique location between St. Stephen’s Cathedral and State Opera

One of the most historic hotels in the city

Traditional ambience with a modern spirit

Generously sized and individually designed rooms and apartments

Top-floor apartments offer an impressive view over the city centre

About Hotel Ambassador

Opened in 1898, the Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna. With its more than 100-year-old history, it ranks among the most tradition-filled buildings in the city. The hotel's surroundings are equally part Imperial time capsule and modern metropolis: Vienna's most popular shopping streets are just steps away! Since opening its doors, the Ambassador has been the temporary home of well-known figures from the music, art and culture world. Today, the unique symbiosis of the traditional and the modern, the past and the present, gives the Ambassador its special flair. 85 spacious, lovingly designed rooms and 4 apartments offer a harmonious blend of 19th century elements and cutting-edge amenities. The charming bar provides the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing and exploring.