A cosy home away from home, combining luxury with authenticity, located in the picturesque village of Lech.

Family-run hotel with a history of hospitality spanning more than 90 years

Pure relaxation awaits you in their wellness world, surrounded by the breathtaking Alpine landscape

Creatively crafted delights await you at their on-site brewery, offering a unique and immersive taste of local flavours

Indulge in sweet treats and artisanal pastries at their charming café, a haven for confectionery enthusiasts

Perfect homebase for active travellers offering a variety of outdoor activities

About Hotel Gotthard ****S

Steeped in history and family traditions, this Alpine retreat in the picturesque village of Lech, Vorarlberg, combines luxury with authenticity. As you explore the Austrian Alps, this hotel becomes your cosy home away from home, offering a warm ambience with amenities of the highest standards. Make sure to check out the hotel's OMES world of delights featuring home-brewed beer, homemade gin, local Alpine bacon, their own bakery and confectionery, and many other culinary delights.

The expansive wellness area provides pure relaxation with a host of amenities to fulfil your every desire: indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, tranquil spaces featuring waterbeds and loungers, and rejuvenating massage treatments.

Hotel Gotthard stands as a testament to the enduring hospitality legacy of the Walch family, now spanning three generations. The journey began in 1931 when Filomena Walch opened a small bakery and a charming guesthouse featuring eight beds. Today, the hotel continues this tradition with a commitment to cultivating a warm and inviting atmosphere where every guest becomes a cherished member of the family.