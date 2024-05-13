Hotel room with grey sofa, striped cushions and view into bedroom with red bedspread.
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The Harmonie Vienna ****

A charming luxury hotel of the early 20th century for individualists in the heart of Vienna.

  • Stylish rooms by unique interior designers

  • Breakfast buffet with regional and organic products, offering a choice of Nordic, Styrian, American, or Japanese breakfast; with ample vegan options

  • Personalised service for every guest - it's your home away from home

  • Located in the historic Serviten neighbourhood - off the beaten path, yet just a few minutes’ walk from Ringstrasse

  • Thoughtfully run - regional organic breakfast, certified allergy-free rooms, close to public transport

About The Harmonie

The Harmonie Vienna owes its name to the former Harmonie Theatre, just a stone's throw from the hotel. It’s no surprise, therefore, that owner Sonja Wimmer chose an artistic concept for her city hotel.

The art of Luis Casanova Sorolla, who takes his inspiration from dance and the performing arts, is as incomparable as the art concept throughout the hotel. Soloists from the Vienna State Opera’s ballet created many of the Harmonie’s design elements by moving across a canvas with colour pigment.

This energy is tangible and transforms each of the 66 comfortable rooms into a unique art experience. Personal service makes the hotel a favourite of returning guests, who consider it as their home base in Vienna. The hotel is located in Vienna's trendy Servite neighbourhood, which is dotted with cafes and some of the city's buzziest restaurants.

Amenities
Breakfast buffet:regional, organic products with vegan options
Bistro:small dishes from 12am to 10pm
Gym:modern fitness studio
Conference rooms:2 dedicated rooms
Certificates:4 certificates: organic products, allergy-friendliness, sustainability & environment protection
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"Explore Vienna's nearby Jewish quarter and visit the Sigmund Freud Museum. Experience the Vienna Boys' Choir in the nearby MuTh concert hall. The Hotel's front office team will be happy to assist with ticket bookings for operas, theatres or museums."

Concierge Recommendation

What's New?

  • One of the first hotels to offer a wide variety of vegetarian breakfast options, the Harmonie Vienna has now introduced a fully vegan breakfast range on top, including chickpea omelettes and vegan pastries.

  • At The Harmonie Vienna, heartfelt hospitality meets contemporary comfort. Our attentive reception team is always there to warmly support our guests, while the hotel app offers effortless access to many of our services. To spark the joy of anticipation, the app also invites guests to explore inspiring virtual tours and exhibitions of Vienna’s most beloved sights and cultural venues.

The staff is very friendly and helpful in every single department! Every single person here makes your stay lovely and comfortable! [...] Thank you for giving me a place, where I feel like having a second home. ❤️

Sarah H.Tripadvisor

Suites & rooms

Individually furnished, featuring either two single beds or one large double bed.

Airy and spacious, can be expanded to three beds.

Airy and spacious, elegantly designed in traditional Viennese style with a comfortable lounge area, suitable for families.

Featuring a living room and a bedroom, each with a TV, perfect for up to 2 people.

Room categories

All prices per night and room include a regional and organic breakfast buffet, gym, tea time, and all taxes.

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): 35 min by car

  • Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 20 min by car

  • Closest underground station: Schottentor (U2): 8-min walk

  • Closest tram station: Bauernfeldplatz (D): 2-min walk

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

Top 3 things to do nearby

Visit a typical coffeehouse

Viennese coffeehouse culture has a long tradition. Visit one of the many cafés in the city center, such as Café Central, Café Hawelka, or Café Landtmann.

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Explore the Sigmund Freud Museum & Jewish Vienna

Explore the Jewish side of Vienna with the Jewish Museum and the Shoa Memorial, then visit the Sigmund Freud Museum, dedicated to the father of psychoanalysis.

Learn more

Experience Vienna's architectural heritage

Discover Vienna's world-famous sights such as St. Stephen's Cathedral, the Imperial Palace, and Vienna State Opera on a stroll through the city centre.

Learn more
The Harmonie Vienna The Harmonie Vienna is inspired from dance and performance art. It is located in Vienna's trendy Servite neighbourhood, which is dotted with cafes and some of the city's buzziest restaurants.
Learn more

The Harmonie Vienna

Harmoniegasse 5-7

1090 Vienna

Telefoon: +43 1 317 6604

reservations@harmonie-vienna.at
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