A 5-star hotel with a flair of exclusivity which ensures an individual, comfortable and relaxed stay with Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath glittering chandeliers.

Roy Lichtenstein art gallery in public areas & in all suites

Complimentary champagne breakfast at the hotel’s Veranda restaurant

Longest hotel pool in Vienna

Perfect for champagne lovers: More than 100 different bottles; private champagne tasting available daily in the bar

Green Globe certificate for environmental awareness, social responsibility, and economic viability

About Hotel Sans Souci

A day strolling through Vienna's history-infused streets, a delicious Austrian dinner in the in-house restaurant, a swim in Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath glittering chandeliers: If you want to have a quintessential Vienna experience, consider the Sans Souci for your stay - after all, it is a top-rated hotel among hundreds of accommodations in Vienna.

A prime location combined with contemporary interiors gives the Sans Souci hotel a flair of exclusivity. Its 71 rooms and suites have been individually designed in subtle luxury by design studio YOO, ensuring a comfortable, relaxed stay. The same charming spirit adds a special touch to the Veranda Bar & Brasserie and the georgous Sans Souci Spa. All of these touches make the Hotel Sans Souci a luxury retreat in the heart of Vienna.