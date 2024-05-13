Introduction
Roy Lichtenstein art gallery in public areas & in all suites
Complimentary champagne breakfast at the hotel’s Veranda restaurant
Longest hotel pool in Vienna
Perfect for champagne lovers: More than 100 different bottles; private champagne tasting available daily in the bar
Green Globe certificate for environmental awareness, social responsibility, and economic viability
About Hotel Sans Souci
A day strolling through Vienna's history-infused streets, a delicious Austrian dinner in the in-house restaurant, a swim in Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath glittering chandeliers: If you want to have a quintessential Vienna experience, consider the Sans Souci for your stay - after all, it is a top-rated hotel among hundreds of accommodations in Vienna.
A prime location combined with contemporary interiors gives the Sans Souci hotel a flair of exclusivity. Its 71 rooms and suites have been individually designed in subtle luxury by design studio YOO, ensuring a comfortable, relaxed stay. The same charming spirit adds a special touch to the Veranda Bar & Brasserie and the georgous Sans Souci Spa. All of these touches make the Hotel Sans Souci a luxury retreat in the heart of Vienna.
Explore Vienna’s artsy 7th district and the charming pedestrian area, “Spittelberg“, right around the corner of the hotel. You'll find up-and-coming design shops, cosy cafés, and unusual restaurants.Concierge Recommendation
We chose this hotel because of its location and you could not get more central. The hotel itself, the staff, the food, the bar altogether - this is a must-stay. We will be back and my advice is to make this your first choice when visiting Vienna.Hodgee , Tripadvisor
Suites & rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 30 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 5 min by car
Closest metro station (Volkstheater): 1 min walk
Nearby attractions
Museumsquartier: 1 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Fine Arts): 3 min walk
Imperial Palace: 10 min walk
Ringstraße: 10 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Glacis Beisl: Classic Viennese cuisine, with garden
Ragazzi (link in German): Maybe one of the best Italian restaurants in Vienna
Zur ebenen Erde und erster Stock: Viennese tradition meets modernity
Stadler & Thomas (link in German): Austrian cuisine with a Mediterranean touch, made of seasonal and regional products
Getting there
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 30 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 5 min by car
Closest metro station (Volkstheater): 1 min walk
Nearby attractions
Museumsquartier: 1 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Fine Arts): 3 min walk
Imperial Palace: 10 min walk
Ringstraße: 10 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Glacis Beisl: Classic Viennese cuisine, with garden
Ragazzi (link in German): Maybe one of the best Italian restaurants in Vienna
Zur ebenen Erde und erster Stock: Viennese tradition meets modernity
Stadler & Thomas (link in German): Austrian cuisine with a Mediterranean touch, made of seasonal and regional products
Top 3 things to do nearby
Modern art & trendy bars
Vienna's MuseumsQuartier with all its galleries, restaurants, and outdoor courtyards is just across the street.
Vienna's delicious side
Join a food tour through Vienna, organized by Hotel Sans Souci, and discover all the famous culinary delights.
Hotel Sans Souci Wien
Burggasse 2
1070 Vienna
Telefoon: +43 1 522 25 20