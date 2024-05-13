Introduction
Located in the heart of Vienna, a mere stone's throw from the iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral
Spacious apartments with modern interiors, combining the elegance and charm of Viennese Art Deco style
Our apartments are equipped with a kitchenette; microwave, dishwasher, ceramic hob, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, cooking-utensils and dinnerware.
Close proximity to Vienna's premier cultural attractions, including museums, historic sites, theatres and concert halls
About Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25
Premium accommodation in the heart of Vienna
Discover refined comfort and exceptional practicality at Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25. Our property offers spacious, fully furnished apartments designed for both short and longer stays. Each apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, modern amenities, and a cosy atmosphere that is ideal for leisure travellers, families, and of course long-term guests.
Enjoy the security of a 24-hour reception, which provides continuous support and personal service throughout your stay. Additional on-site services, such as a cosy breakfast room, a laundry room for residents, and the hotel's own garage, ensure a seamless and comfortable living experience.
Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25 is located in one of Vienna's most central and best-connected districts, combining the independence of private living with the comfort of first-class hotel services.
Just steps from the hotel, immerse yourself in Vienna's culinary and cultural scene with a variety of traditional restaurants and iconic Viennese coffee houses, including the historic Conditorei Sluka on Kärntner Straße.Concierge Recommendation
It was so great to stay at this place! I stayed 2 times already and booked again for this December. Great rooms and apartments. Very friendly personnel, always helpful and nice. Location is perfect - few steps to everywhere in the city center. Highly recommended!Kama K., Tripadvisor
Apartments
Discover the essence of Austrian design by visiting the Österreichische Werkstätten. Find unique, timeless products inspired by the artistic movements of Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and the Wiener Werkstätte. Bring home a piece of Viennese Modernism to remember your journey.Concierge Recommendation
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 20 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car
Closest underground station (U1, U3 Stephansplatz): 5 min walk
Nearby attractions
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 5 min walk
Graben shopping street: 10 min walk
State Opera: 10 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum: 15 min walk
Schönbrunn: 30 minutes by underground (8 stops with U4)
Restaurant recommendations
Zu den 3 Hacken: One of the city's oldest inns offering classic Viennese cuisine
Gasthaus Pöschl: Viennese cuisine and patio on the most idyllic little square
Meierei im Stadtpark: Michelin-rated gourmet restaurant in the quiet Stadtpark
Il Melograno: Upscale and family-run Italian restaurant
Getting there
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 20 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car
Closest underground station (U1, U3 Stephansplatz): 5 min walk
Nearby attractions
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 5 min walk
Graben shopping street: 10 min walk
State Opera: 10 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum: 15 min walk
Schönbrunn: 30 minutes by underground (8 stops with U4)
Restaurant recommendations
Zu den 3 Hacken: One of the city's oldest inns offering classic Viennese cuisine
Gasthaus Pöschl: Viennese cuisine and patio on the most idyllic little square
Meierei im Stadtpark: Michelin-rated gourmet restaurant in the quiet Stadtpark
Il Melograno: Upscale and family-run Italian restaurant
Top 3 things to do nearby
Visit the Mozarthaus
Dive into Mozart's life and career at one of the apartment he lived at, just a few minutes away from the hotel.
Have a sweet treat at Conditorei Sluka
Experience exquisite pastries at the historic pâtisserie that once served as a purveyor to the royal household.
Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25
Singerstrasse 21/25
1010 Vienna
Telefoon: +43 1 514 49 0