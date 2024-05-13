Hotel room with double bed, golden mosaic tiles, green pillow, bathtub and washbasin in the room.
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Nala Individuell Hotel ****

Once an enchanting 50s hotel in Innsbruck it is now a trendsetting city hotel—a unique flair in a central, yet quiet location.

  • Uniquely designed rooms 

  • Committed to sustainability and green initiatives

  • Beautiful roof-top terrace and garden

  • Dog-friendly

  • Stunning mountain view of Innsbruck

About Nala Individuell Hotel

The NALA was once an enchanting 50s hotel in Innsbruck. With great attention to detail, it has been transformed into a trendsetting city hotel.

From the outside, visitors see a calm façade in a pleasant, quiet location in the heart of the city. But on the inside, the NALA is bursting with unique flair: surprising colour combinations, quirky details, and an underlying elegance create the perfect environment.

Hospitality takes centre stage here; to the dedicated staff of the NALA, guests’ needs are paramount. Stay here to enjoy the off-beat side of Innsbruck in perfect comfort!

Amenities
Outdoor space:garden & roof-top terrace
Breakfast:special Sunday breakfast
Gym:in-house
Cosmetics:Malin+Goetz products
Pillow menu:choose your favourite pillow
Allergies:lactose & gluten free options
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No centrally located hotel in Innsbruck has a quieter neighbourhood. NALA is situated in the cosy Wilten district where you only hear the fountain in the park, birds chirping, and your own thoughts. Take time to enjoy this picturesque setting.

Concierge Recommendation

The moment you step through the door you’re entering a magic place. Every corner, every wall, every detail is designed with great love for detail. Every room has its own design. The garden has its own kind of magic, during the day and especially during the night. [...]

Nahkohe Tripadvisor

Suites & rooms

The 57 guestrooms at NALA are so very unique that it is hard to categorize them. Tell the attentive staff what you need, and they will find the right room to fit your stay.

They offer a variety of creative accommodations ranging from € 110 to € 315 per night. Explore the 20 different room types here.

Room "Bergisel" offers views of the famous Zaha Hadid ski jump. "Zen" is all about finding your inner centre while exploring Innsbruck! Room "Suite Pan Oh Rama Family" is ideal for families and groups with two bathrooms. There is a room type for everyone at NALA: even solo travellers can book their own "Mini Single Suite." For those who want direct access to the hotel's stunning garden, the 'Garden Apartment" is a must!

A perk you get with every room:

All yogis and relaxation seekers should pay a visit to Lucas and Kira at the Yoga Shala. You can take the courses without advance reservation. More detailed information and the current schedule can be found here. The studio is around the corner!

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Innsbruck airport (INN): 30 min by bus, 10 min by car

  • Innsbruck main train station: 10 min walk

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Visit Swarovski Crystal Worlds, only 40 minutes by bus from Innsbruck, and explore the 17 Chambers of Wonder.

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Let them eat cake

Stroll through the old town of Innsbruck and stop at one of the many local coffee places for some cake.

Coffee houses

Nordkette Mountains

Take the Nordketten cable car from the city center up to an Alpine plateau and enjoy a scenic panorama of the Alps.

Nordkette
Nala Individuell Hotel Once an enchanting 50s hotel in Innsbruck it is now a trendsetting city hotel—a unique flair in a central, yet quiet location.
Learn more

Nala Individuell Hotel

Muellerstrasse 15

6020 Innsbruck

Telefoon: +43 512 584444

info@nala-hotel.at
www.nala-hotel.at
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