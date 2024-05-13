Outdoor pool with loungers and parasols, wooden building, church tower and mountain panorama in background.
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Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel ****

A family-run gem, blending Alpine tradition with modern luxury. Experience exceptional cuisine, stunning mountain views, relaxation and outdoor adventures.

  • Exceptional culinary experiences at Rote Wand Chef's Table (two Michelin stars), Rote Wand Stuben (green Michelin star), Friends and Fools, and the hotel restaurant with daily multi-course menu

  • Regional and sustainable philosophy: in all aspects, from sourcing ingredients to architecture

  • Diverse activity programs: pilates, yoga, free guided hikes, mountain biking, ski-in/ski-out with direct access to the ski area, and more

  • Wellness and relaxation: spacious spa featuring saunas, steam baths, and pools, to rejuvenate body and mind

  • Personalised service and atmosphere: a warm, family-like ambience with attentive service, and a blend of Alpine charm and modern design

  • Prime location: situated in Lech am Arlberg, one of the most exclusive ski and hiking destinations in the Alps

About Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel

The Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel is located in Zug am Arlberg, a charming district of Lech, just a few minutes from the village centre. This family-run hotel is managed by Natascha and Joschi Walch, along with their children Magdalena, Josef-Martin, and Valentin, and their loyal dog, Alma.

The hotel’s founder, Burgi Walch, Joschi Walch’s mother, laid the foundation for the Rote Wand’s legacy. The hotel is named after the striking Rote Wand mountain, which stands at 2,704 m (8,869 ft) and is located in the picturesque Zugertal Valley near Lake Formarin.

Since 2020, the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel has proudly been a member of Design Hotels. Guests can choose from 62 rooms and suites in seven different categories. The hotel also features three restaurants: the Rote Wand Chef’s Table, Rote Wand Stuben, and the Friends and Fools Lounge.

Additional highlights include the Rote Wand Bar & Lounge, along with a spacious terrace – the perfect spot to unwind while enjoying the breathtaking Alpine scenery.

Restaurants & Kiosk
Rote Wand Chef's Table:two Michelin-stars cuisine offering multi-course dinners with focus on regional produce
Rote Wand Stuben:green Michelin star, Alpine cuisine with a special focus on fondue & Austrian classics
Friends and Fools Lounge: coming together, experimenting, trying new things, pop-up dinners, dinner clubs, and more
Rote Wand Hotel Restaurant:multi-course dinner menu every night, featuring primarily regional products
Rote Wand Kiosk:Italian coffee cart serving croissants, sandwiches, home-made lemonade, iced tea & wine/beer
Amenities
Spacious spa with wellness area:heated outdoor & indoor pool, Finnish outdoor sauna, salt water steam grotto, bio sauna, etc.
Gym:with the newest Technogym equipment
Valet parking:allow staff to take care of your car
In winter:Inhouse ski rental with shop & service
In summer:Inhouse bike rental
Map
Learn more

For stays from five nights onwards, the following culinary experiences (except for drinks) are included:

  • 1 x Rote Wand Chef's Table

  • 1 x Friends and Fools Dinner Event

  • 1 x Fondue

For the full culinary experience, I recommend booking five nights or more. This includes a Rote Wand Chef’s Table, a Friends & Fools dinner event, and a fondue evening — giving you insight into the complete range of Rote Wand’s outstanding cuisine.

Joschi Walchowner of the hotel

Rote Wand is a truly one of a kind destination. A beautiful hotel in picturesque surrounds, where you never go hungry and are treated like family. A super creative hotel, the place feels really inspiring and a great place to switch off, recharge and enjoy nature. [...]

daisyhY1079XX Trip Advisor

Suites & Rooms

Like a wooden cube inserted into the room, the bedroom offers a panoramic view of the Madloch mountain pass. A spacious bathroom with a shower and toilet, a living area, and a balcony complete the sense of comfort.

Everything you need is within reach, making it the perfect place to spend the whole day, whether alone or as a couple.

A spacious living-bedroom with a bathroom, shower/bathtub, separate toilet, and a covered balcony await you.

The comfortable living-/bedroom features a covered balcony and a bathroom with a tub, shower, and toilet.

The lower level features a living area with a sitting area, a bathroom with a bathtub, and a separate toilet. A staircase leads to the sleeping gallery, which includes a double bed and TV.

Like an apartment without a kitchen, this space features two bedrooms, a living room with a sitting area, a large table and TV, a bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and toilet, and a balcony offering panoramic views of the Omeshorn mountain.

This space includes a comfortable living-bedroom with a balcony, a small wardrobe, and a spacious bathroom with a tub and separate toilet. Additionally, there is a separate double room with a TV and a private bathroom with a shower.

Room categories

Summer prices, per room and night, based on double occupancy, incl. breakfast, lunch, afternoon cake, and dinner.

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 h by car

  • Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 15 min by car

  • Langen am Arlberg train station: approx. 20 min by bus

  • St. Anton am Arlberg train station: approx. 30 min by bus

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Be active in summer

Enjoy a summer full of possibilities - from hiking to golfing, from fly-fishing to jumping into a cold mountain lake.

Summer activities

Enjoy the winter wonderland

Take a winter walk into the snowy Zug valley, or go for a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride.

Winter activities

Get your fondue experience

Choose from eight carefully curated fondue menus and savour an unforgettable dining experience.

Rote Wand Stuben
Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel A family-run gem at the Arlberg, blending Alpine tradition with modern luxury.
Learn more

RW Hotel GmbH - Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel

Zug 5

6764 Lech am Arlberg

Telefoon: +43 5583 3435

gasthof@rotewand.com
www.rotewand.com
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