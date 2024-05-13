Hotel Schloss Seefels *****s

Introduction
Heated Lake “Bottomless” Pool – unique year-round swimming experience directly on Lake Wörthersee.
Boutique Design & Art Collection – over 200 contemporary artworks combined with individually designed rooms.
Slow Luxury & Personalized Service – a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio ensures bespoke experiences and true relaxation.
Gourmet Dining & Lakeview Restaurants – award-winning cuisine featuring local ingredients with modern Carinthian flair.
Exclusive Spa & Wellness – panoramic saunas, luxury treatments (Valmont, Sisley), and serene lake views. One of the best spas in Austria.
Private castle park & gardens – expansive landscaped grounds and direct lake access create an exclusive lakeside atmosphere.
Direct Water Sports & Boat Experiences – motorboat excursions, wake surfing, water skiing, SUP, and more, right from the hotel’s own beach.
Premium Sports & Paddle Court – tennis, paddle, yoga, and a state-of-the-art gym on-site for an active luxury stay.
About Hotel Seefels
Schloss Seefels is a 5-star luxury boutique hotel right on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, where historic elegance meets bold contemporary design. Originally built as a castle-like villa in 1860, it evolved into a renowned hotel blending classic architecture with avant-garde interiors and art.
Schloss Seefels embodies individual luxury and understated elegance. Set directly on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, the hotel features 67 unique lake-view rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking vistas and plenty of space to unwind. Surrounded by peaceful nature, enjoy a sense of seclusion far removed from mass tourism.
Renowned as one of the best wellness retreats in Austria, the lakeside spa invites deep relaxation with exclusive treatments, serene design, and uninterrupted views of the lake. Every season brings its own rhythm — from revitalising spring escapes and sun-drenched summer days to golden autumn calm and the intimate magic of winter.
Schloss Seefels is also an art & boutique hotel, home to more than 200 original artworks, creating an inspiring dialogue between history, contemporary art, and refined living. Culinary experiences are equally distinctive: guests embark on a culinary journey through Austrian specialities and Alps-Adriatic cuisine, where regional traditions are reimagined with finesse and modern creativity.
Led by Hotelière Helena Ramsbacher, the hotel reflects her philosophy of “a bit crazy, very chic, and the best of everything,” focusing on individuality, creativity, and slow luxury.
For an unforgettable experience, embark on a sunset cruise on Lake Wörthersee on our private boat, with a picnic basket filled with Champagne and gourmet appetizers. Sip, savor, and soak in the serene luxury of Austria’s lakeside beauty.Naomi P., Front Office Manager
A hidden jewel on Lake Wörthersee! The art-filled interiors, serene spa, and attentive staff made our stay unforgettable. Highly recommended. [...]Emma L. , Trip Advisor
Around the hotel
Getting there
By plane:
Klagenfurt Airport (17 km/10 mi, 25 min)
Ljubljana Airport (100 km/62 mi, 1 h) – transfer can be arranged by the hotel
Venice Airport (230 km/142 mi, 2h 15)
By train:
From Vienna (3h 10) or Salzburg (2h 40min) to Pörtschach/Wörthersee train station, only 2 km from the hotel, complimentary pick-up service
By car:
From Vienna (A2, 3h 15)
from Salzburg (A10, 2h),
from Venice (E70/A2, 2h 15)
exit Pörtschach/Wörthersee
Nearby attractions
Hochosterwitz Castle: a truly iconic medieval fortress
Maria Saal Cathedral: a historic Late Gothic pilgrimage church
Gurk Cathedral: a stunning 12th-century cathedral
Museum Liaunig (Neuhaus): a striking contemporary art museum
Pyramidenkogel Observation Tower: breathtaking 360° views
Grossglockner High Alpine Road: a spectacular scenic drive with hairpin curves and access to Alpine hikes
Nockalmstraße: a gentle Alpine road through the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve
Dobratsch Nature Park: scenic hiking trails in a protected landscape
Scenic Bodental Valley: ideal for family hikes
Nearby restaurants
Restaurant Moritz: exceptional fine-dining in Grafenstein, celebrated for its intimate atmosphere and creative cuisine
Bär & Schaf Wirtschaft: a highly acclaimed regional restaurant in the historic Gasthaus Prinz Johann in Völkermarkt
Restaurant Dolce Vita: a refined Italian-Mediterranean dining experience in the heart of Klagenfurt’s city centre
Restaurant Aurea: an intimate, highly regarded modern dining gem for a luxury dinner in Villach
Vogelhaus: a top-tier, three-toque fine-dining restaurant in Klagenfurt, with monthly changing multi-course menus
Getting there
By plane:
Klagenfurt Airport (17 km/10 mi, 25 min)
Ljubljana Airport (100 km/62 mi, 1 h) – transfer can be arranged by the hotel
Venice Airport (230 km/142 mi, 2h 15)
By train:
From Vienna (3h 10) or Salzburg (2h 40min) to Pörtschach/Wörthersee train station, only 2 km from the hotel, complimentary pick-up service
By car:
From Vienna (A2, 3h 15)
from Salzburg (A10, 2h),
from Venice (E70/A2, 2h 15)
exit Pörtschach/Wörthersee
Nearby attractions
Hochosterwitz Castle: a truly iconic medieval fortress
Maria Saal Cathedral: a historic Late Gothic pilgrimage church
Gurk Cathedral: a stunning 12th-century cathedral
Museum Liaunig (Neuhaus): a striking contemporary art museum
Pyramidenkogel Observation Tower: breathtaking 360° views
Grossglockner High Alpine Road: a spectacular scenic drive with hairpin curves and access to Alpine hikes
Nockalmstraße: a gentle Alpine road through the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve
Dobratsch Nature Park: scenic hiking trails in a protected landscape
Scenic Bodental Valley: ideal for family hikes
Nearby restaurants
Restaurant Moritz: exceptional fine-dining in Grafenstein, celebrated for its intimate atmosphere and creative cuisine
Bär & Schaf Wirtschaft: a highly acclaimed regional restaurant in the historic Gasthaus Prinz Johann in Völkermarkt
Restaurant Dolce Vita: a refined Italian-Mediterranean dining experience in the heart of Klagenfurt’s city centre
Restaurant Aurea: an intimate, highly regarded modern dining gem for a luxury dinner in Villach
Vogelhaus: a top-tier, three-toque fine-dining restaurant in Klagenfurt, with monthly changing multi-course menus
Top 3 things to do nearby
Private Motorboat Cruise on Lake Wörthersee
Experience the lake in style aboard the hotel’s private motorboat. Cruise on the sparkling waters, discover hidden coves, enjoy fantastic views of the surrounding Alps
Pyramidenkogel Observation Tower
Climb Europe’s tallest wooden observation tower for 360° panoramic views of Lake Wörthersee, surrounding mountains and lakes. Ideal for photos and sunset moments.
Hotel Schloss Seefels*****s
Töschling 1
9212 Pörtschach
Telefoon: +43 4272 2377