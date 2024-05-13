Hotel Schloss Seefels *****s

Schloss Seefels — a lakeside castle in southern Austria, a hidden gem of luxury, art, and contemporary design, a must-visit for discerning travelers.

Heated Lake “Bottomless” Pool – unique year-round swimming experience directly on Lake Wörthersee.

Boutique Design & Art Collection – over 200 contemporary artworks combined with individually designed rooms.

Slow Luxury & Personalized Service – a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio ensures bespoke experiences and true relaxation.

Gourmet Dining & Lakeview Restaurants – award-winning cuisine featuring local ingredients with modern Carinthian flair.

Exclusive Spa & Wellness – panoramic saunas, luxury treatments (Valmont, Sisley), and serene lake views. One of the best spas in Austria.

Private castle park & gardens – expansive landscaped grounds and direct lake access create an exclusive lakeside atmosphere.

Direct Water Sports & Boat Experiences – motorboat excursions, wake surfing, water skiing, SUP, and more, right from the hotel’s own beach.

Premium Sports & Paddle Court – tennis, paddle, yoga, and a state-of-the-art gym on-site for an active luxury stay.

About Hotel Seefels

Schloss Seefels is a 5-star luxury boutique hotel right on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, where historic elegance meets bold contemporary design. Originally built as a castle-like villa in 1860, it evolved into a renowned hotel blending classic architecture with avant-garde interiors and art.

Schloss Seefels embodies individual luxury and understated elegance. Set directly on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, the hotel features 67 unique lake-view rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking vistas and plenty of space to unwind. Surrounded by peaceful nature, enjoy a sense of seclusion far removed from mass tourism.

Renowned as one of the best wellness retreats in Austria, the lakeside spa invites deep relaxation with exclusive treatments, serene design, and uninterrupted views of the lake. Every season brings its own rhythm — from revitalising spring escapes and sun-drenched summer days to golden autumn calm and the intimate magic of winter.

Schloss Seefels is also an art & boutique hotel, home to more than 200 original artworks, creating an inspiring dialogue between history, contemporary art, and refined living. Culinary experiences are equally distinctive: guests embark on a culinary journey through Austrian specialities and Alps-Adriatic cuisine, where regional traditions are reimagined with finesse and modern creativity.

Led by Hotelière Helena Ramsbacher, the hotel reflects her philosophy of “a bit crazy, very chic, and the best of everything,” focusing on individuality, creativity, and slow luxury.