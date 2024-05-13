Aerial view of a white hotel complex with pool and golf course, lake and mountain panorama in autumn.
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Schlosshotel Kitzbühel *****
THE SPA MOMENTUM

A contemporary castle in the heart of the Tyrolean Alps - refined spa luxury, vast open spaces, and authentic Alpine soul, just minutes from Kitzbühel’s legendary slopes.

  • Architecture with contemporary design

  • 3,000 m² SPA MOMENTUM with indoor & outdoor pool, saunas and treatments

  • Direct access to nature: mountains, hiking trails & a 9-hole golf course

  • Spacious rooms & suites with Alpine views and private balconies

  • Culinary variety: from fine Austrian cuisine to sushi & steakhouse classics

  • Year-round destination for active travelers and wellness lovers

  • Calm retreat just moments away from Kitzbühel's vibrant Old Town

About Schlosshotel Kitzbühel

Schlosshotel Kitzbühel is not a historic castle; it is a modern interpretation of one. Built in the style of a Tirolean castle, the hotel was designed to create a sense of space, calm, and retreat, surrounded by Alpine nature.

In December 2025, the hotel celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of refined hospitality, continuous evolution, and a deep connection to Kitzbühel.

The most exciting experience lies in the contrast. Guests wake up surrounded by the Alps, hike or ski the legendary Hahnenkamm, feel the energy of the mountains, and return just minutes later to 3,000 m² (3,230 ft²) of spa, open space, and serenity. It is this seamless transition between momentum and retreat that turns a stay into a lasting memory.

Here, luxury is not about history, but about time, freedom, and balance.

The hotel is run as an independent property defined by individuality, flexibility, and a clear focus on guest experience.

The philosophy is rooted in long-term thinking, respect for nature, and warm hospitality — combining professional hotel management with the freedom to create distinctive experiences, shaped by the destination, the team, and the guests themselves.

Amenities
Wellness:3,000 m² (3,230 ft²) spa & wellness area, sauna world, hammam & rasul
Pool:indoor & outdoor heated pools
Service:concierge service & ski storage
Fitness:fully equipped fitness area & personal training
Golf:9-hole golf course directly at the hotel
Eventsconference & event spaces available
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“Wake up early and hike up the Hahnenkamm before the lifts start running. The quiet trails, morning light and panoramic views over Kitzbühel make this a truly unforgettable Alpine moment.”

Concierge Recommendation

“Amazing stay at the hotel!! The surroundings are beautiful and calm, surrounded by nature and the golf club. The spa is fantastic, different saunas and relaxing rooms and a big pool. The food was delicious. The most outstanding part of the experience was the staff."

Philline G. Tripadvisor

Suites & Rooms

Exclusive, spacious, with private rooftop terrace & Hahnenkamm view. Two separate bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms (separate toilets), freestanding bathtub, living and dining area, fireplace, private sauna, and rooftop terrace.

Elegant & spacious. Bedroom with double bed, living room with sofa bed, walk-in wardrobe, 2 bathrooms (shower & bathtub / 2 separate toilets), balcony or terrace with Hahnenkamm view.

Spacious & comfortable. Bedroom with double bed, living room with sofa bed, bathtub, spacious shower, separate toilet, terrace or dormer with Tirolean landscape views.

Comfort, charming & cosy. Seating area, spacious shower, separate toilet, balcony or terrace with Tyrolean landscape view, some with connecting door.

Charming & cosy. Small seating area, desk, spacious shower | separate toilet, window or dormer with Tyrolean landscape view.

More room categories

All prices per night

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Around the Hotel

Getting There

  • Munich Airport (MUC): approx. 2 h by car / 2.5 h by train

  • Salzburg Airport (SZG): approx. 1 h by car / 1.5 h by train

  • Innsbruck Airport (INN): approx. 1,25 h by car / 1.5 h by train

  • 3 train stations in Kitzbühel: 1.2–1.5 km (0,7–0.9 mi) from the hotel

Nearby Attractions

  • Historic old town of Kitzbühel

  • Hahnenkamm downhill race course

  • Alpine hiking & biking trails

  • Schwarzsee mountain lake

  • Premium shopping & galleries

Restaurant Recommendations

Top 3 Things to Do Nearby

Explore Kitzbühel

Stroll through Kitzbühel’s historic Old Town and browse its boutiques, cafe's, bars, and restaurants.

Old Town Kitzbühel

The Hahnenkamm

Ski or hike the legendary Hahnenkamm downhill race course.

Hahnenkamm

Relax at Schwarzsee Lake

Dive into the refreshing waters of Schwarzsee Lake, a tranquil oasis amidst breathtaking Alpine scenery.

Lake Schwarzsee
Schlosshotel Kitzbühel A charming hotel nestled in captivating mountain landscapes, where you can indulge in Alpine luxury within a historic castle.
Learn more

Schlosshotel Kitzbühel

Ried Kaps 7

6370 Kitzbühel

Telefoon: +43 (5356) 65660-0

contact@schlosshotel-kitzbuehel.com
www.schlosshotel-kitzbuehel.com
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