A contemporary castle in the heart of the Tyrolean Alps - refined spa luxury, vast open spaces, and authentic Alpine soul, just minutes from Kitzbühel’s legendary slopes.

Architecture with contemporary design

3,000 m² SPA MOMENTUM with indoor & outdoor pool, saunas and treatments

Direct access to nature: mountains, hiking trails & a 9-hole golf course

Spacious rooms & suites with Alpine views and private balconies

Culinary variety: from fine Austrian cuisine to sushi & steakhouse classics

Year-round destination for active travelers and wellness lovers

Calm retreat just moments away from Kitzbühel's vibrant Old Town

About Schlosshotel Kitzbühel

Schlosshotel Kitzbühel is not a historic castle; it is a modern interpretation of one. Built in the style of a Tirolean castle, the hotel was designed to create a sense of space, calm, and retreat, surrounded by Alpine nature.

In December 2025, the hotel celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of refined hospitality, continuous evolution, and a deep connection to Kitzbühel.

The most exciting experience lies in the contrast. Guests wake up surrounded by the Alps, hike or ski the legendary Hahnenkamm, feel the energy of the mountains, and return just minutes later to 3,000 m² (3,230 ft²) of spa, open space, and serenity. It is this seamless transition between momentum and retreat that turns a stay into a lasting memory.

Here, luxury is not about history, but about time, freedom, and balance.

The hotel is run as an independent property defined by individuality, flexibility, and a clear focus on guest experience.

The philosophy is rooted in long-term thinking, respect for nature, and warm hospitality — combining professional hotel management with the freedom to create distinctive experiences, shaped by the destination, the team, and the guests themselves.