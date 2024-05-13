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Culinary Delights in Unique Locations

High up in a gondola, with panoramic mountain views, in the city, at the lake or amidst vineyards - here, we combine culinary delights with extraordinary backdrops.

In Austria, it’s not just the outstanding cuisine and fine drinks that impress, but also the unique locations that turn dining into something truly special. Picture savouring a meal at a mountaintop restaurant with breathtaking views of the peaks, sipping cocktails in an igloo bar, dining in a carriage on Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel, or enjoying fresh fish aboard a wooden boat on a deep green lake. Perhaps you’d prefer a glass of wine at a traditional Heuriger nestled among rolling vineyards or a leisurely picnic in a baroque palace garden. Each setting offers its own distinctive charm, transforming every meal into a multi-sensory experience you won’t soon forget.

Floating and enjoying

In the gondola

In selected ski resorts across Austria, a cable car ride becomes a culinary journey at altitude. Enjoy breakfast at sunrise, a leisurely lunch, or evening sparkling wine in your own private gondola – all while taking in views of snow-covered peaks or lush alpine meadows.

An evening in the Hexenwasser gondola in Söll

Fine dining in the Schönjoch gondola in Fiss

Aboard the Wiedersbergerhorn cabin in Alpbach

Alpine.Gondola.Delights on the Hochkönig

Culinary delights with a view

In the mountains

After a hike or as a reward for taking the cable car up the mountain, restaurants, bars, and alpine huts serve regional specialities high above the valleys – whether on a mountaintop, in an igloo, or on a panoramic terrace. From a hearty Brettljause to fine dining with sweeping views of the surrounding peaks, here, freedom has a flavour of its own.

Café 3440: In the mountain world of the Pitztal glacier

Igloo restaurant and ice bar: Innsbruck Kühtai

ice Q in Sölden: Mountain station Gaislachkoglbahn

Summit restaurant: High up on the Kitzsteinhorn

Food Hall Lumberjack: Kleinarl on the Shuttleberg mountain

Full moon dinner: In Sportgastein

Gipfelhaus Magdalensberg: Above Klagenfurt at Wörthersee

Siriuskogl in Bad Ischl: In the Salzkammergut

Fritsch am Berg: In Lochau with view to Lake Constance

Enjoyment with urban flair

In the city

Whether on a hidden rooftop terrace, in a museum, inside a palm house, or at a café or restaurant set within a landmark, dining in Austria’s cities is an experience at any time of day. Enjoy dinner in a carriage of Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel, celebrate high above Salzburg on the Mönchsberg, savour a meal with sweeping views of Graz’s historic old town, or take in a 360-degree panorama of the mountains in Innsbruck – here, culinary delights come with unforgettable views.

Gourmet wagons: At Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel

Dining at new heights: At Vienna's Danube Tower

Paradise in Burggarten: The Palmenhaus

In the ski jump tower: Bergisel SKY

In the heart of Innsbruck: Lichtblick 360°

Above the rooftops of Graz: Café Freiblick

On the Schlossberg in Graz: The Starcke house

Arts meet culinary delights

At the Museum

Austria shows how arts and culinary delights come together: Meet locations, where modern creativity meets fine aromas, creating moments to fully enjoy - surprising, lively and varied.

Museum of Modern Art and Restaurant M32

Kunsthaus Graz and Kunsthauscafé

Hangar-7 and Mayday Bar

Albertina Modern and Hausbar

Leopold Museum and Café Leopold

Wien Museum and Trude & Daugthers

MQ Libelle

Kunsthaus Bregenz and KUB Café

Museum of Fine Arts and Café-Restaurant

Lentos Art Museum and Lentos Restaurant

Kunstmeile Krems and Poldi Fitzka

Culinary delights with a waterside backdrop

At the lake

Whether seated right on the lakeshore or dining in a wooden boat on the water, with the gentle sound of waves, a sundowner in hand, and freshly caught fish on your plate – Austria’s lakes offer these truly special spots. From a romantic jetty on Lake Neusiedl to the shores of Lake Wörth and Lake Constance, here, outstanding cuisine meets breathtaking nature.

In Lake Traunsee: At the lake palace in Ort in Gmunden

Amidst Lake Grundlsee: Breakfast on a boat

On Lake Wörthersee: Werzers Bootshaus in Pörtschach

On Lake Constance: The bar at the Fishers pier in Bregenz

On Lake Neusiedl: Das Fritz in Weiden

On Lake Neusiedl: Lake restaurant Katamaran in Rust

Eat and drink amidst the vines

In the vineyards

Wine and cuisine go hand in hand – especially when the meal is served at a Heuriger, a rustic Buschenschank, or even at a long table set right in the heart of the vineyards. In Southern Styria, Burgenland, Vienna, and the Wachau, winemakers invite you to dine amid the vines. Perfectly paired wines and breathtaking views of rolling hills and terraced vineyards make the experience complete.

Dining in the Weinviertel region

Buschenschank Wieninger am Nussberg

Heuriger Liszt in Leithaprodersdorf

Buschenschank Kögl in Southern Styria

Enjoyment with history

In the palace gardens

Magnificent palace gardens offer a unique setting for relaxed picnics. Whether in baroque parks, beneath old chestnut trees, among vineyards, or by the shore of a palace pond – here, culinary delights are paired with a touch of historic charm.

Picnic at Grafenegg Palace

Picnic at Eggenberg Palace

Picnic at Lackenbach Palace

Picnic at Kapfenstein Palace

FAQ

In Austria, excellent food and drinks are served not only with outstanding quality but also in settings that make dining a truly special experience.

  • In mountaintop restaurants with spectacular Alpine views,

  • in an igloo bar,

  • in a gourmet gondola,

  • in an art museum,

  • on a wooden boat floating on a deep-green

  • lake in the Salzkammergut,

  • at a Heuriger among gentle vineyards,

  • or during a picnic in a baroque palace garden.

Each place has its own atmosphere. Dining becomes an experience that engages all the senses and lingers long in the memory.

Vienna offers a range of extraordinary dining spots:

  • In the gourmet carriage of the Giant Ferris Wheel,

  • at the Danube Tower,

  • in the Palmenhaus in the Burggarten,

  • at the Libelle rooftop café of the Leopold Museum,

  • in the café-restaurant of the Museum of Fine Arts,

  • or in the Wien Museum at the restaurant trude & töchter (trude & daughters)

In Austria’s wine regions – Burgenland, Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria – wines from local vineyards and regional specialities are served right among the vines, in rustic wine taverns (Buschenschanken) and at traditional Heuriger inns. You’ll enjoy fine wines in the very place they grow – a unique connection between nature and cuisine.

Yes, Austria combines food and water in unique ways:

  • At Lake Grundlsee, you can enjoy a traditional Plätten breakfast (served on a wooden boat).

  • At Seeschloss Ort, culinary delights await right in the middle of Lake Traunsee.

  • At Lake Wörthersee, the elegant Werzers Badehaus treats guests to fine dining directly by the water.

  • At Lake Neusiedl, Das Fritz is the go-to place for lakeside cuisine.

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