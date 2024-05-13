Moor landscapes are valuable natural habitats and popular trip destinations for both people and wildlife. They are also used in traditional wellness treatments.

Moorland landscapes are unique natural habitats. These wetlands form in regions where vast amounts of water are stored, slowing down the decomposition of plant material. Over centuries, organic matter such as dead plants accumulates, creating peat – known as “black gold.” Moors also play a vital role in climate protection by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the air and contributing to biodiversity.

Austria is home to many moorland landscapes, which are popular as fascinating places of natural energy for moorland hikes and excursions. At the same time, peat has long been used in traditional wellness treatments, including the famous peat baths.