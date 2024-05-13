The Alps in Austria

Their mountain ranges stretch from the west to the east: The Austrian Alps have been inhabited for thousands of years.

In the Austrian Alps, contrasts abound: towering peaks rise skyward, while gentle alpine meadows glow with lush greenery. As the first morning sunlight floods the valley, nature comes alive. A breath of crisp mountain air invigorates, while the eye sweeps over blooming meadows and ancient forests. Here, where marmots whistle and eagles soar, a deep connection to nature is felt.

A hiking holiday in the Alps lets your soul unwind, carried by nature’s rhythm, and time is experienced in its purest, most unforgettable form.