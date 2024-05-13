The Alps in Austria
A natural spectacle of beauty

Their mountain ranges stretch from the west to the east: The Austrian Alps have been inhabited for thousands of years.

In the Austrian Alps, contrasts abound: towering peaks rise skyward, while gentle alpine meadows glow with lush greenery. As the first morning sunlight floods the valley, nature comes alive. A breath of crisp mountain air invigorates, while the eye sweeps over blooming meadows and ancient forests. Here, where marmots whistle and eagles soar, a deep connection to nature is felt.

A hiking holiday in the Alps lets your soul unwind, carried by nature’s rhythm, and time is experienced in its purest, most unforgettable form.

The National Parks in the Alps

Authentic mountain villages to savour

Mountaineering villages in the Alps

Scattered across the Alpine regions, these villages remain quietly hidden: far from noise and hustle, time seems to have stood still in these mountaineering villages. And that’s intentional – their charm lies in tradition, authenticity, and culture. The alpine atmosphere and typical mountain village life have been preserved.

Yet, there’s no need to forgo comfort and convenience. After all, the enjoyment of good food and culture is highly valued in these villages. Whether guests prefer to immerse themselves in a good book or opt for climbing, hiking, or mountain biking, each nature lover can decide for themselves.

Mountaineering villages

Alpine cuisine

Getting by with few natural products and yet - or perhaps precisely because of this - cooking with virtuosity: This is what characteries alpine cuisine. Not only as a hearty, nutritious variant but also in the style of modern, light cuisine and its renowned award-winning chefs.

The cities of the Alps

Excellent alpine craftsmanship

The isolation and long winters inspire each generation to express their creativity. Traditions are refined and carried forward, transformed for the present day. In this way, craftsmanship and artisanal workshops remain alive and thriving.

Alpine traditions throughout the year

The wheel of the year begins to turn with the start of Carnival, marked by various region-specific customs. This is followed by Easter celebrations, from painting eggs to the traditional "Ratschen Gehen." After Maypole festivities and the summer solstice bonfire, the annual cattle drive in late summer always draws attention. The animals are elaborately decorated, and the villages come alive with music and dancing. It’s a way for farmers to give thanks for safely bringing their animals through the summer.

The customs associated with the "Rauhnächte" around Christmas, such as divination rituals and Krampus runs, remain as unspoiled traditions to this day. These rituals shape the dark season, which is brightened by Christmas. A more recent tradition is the spectacular Narcissus Festival in Bad Aussee in the spring.

Customs with tradition

Alpine history

The "black riders" in Lake Gosau

Between 1712 and 1715, conflicts erupted in the heart of the Salzkammergut between Catholics and Protestants. The Emperor sent soldiers into the crisis zone, prompting the Protestants to flee. However, they were caught on the frozen Gosausee by the "Black Riders." As the riders galloped towards the group, their horses broke through the ice, and they drowned. The refugees were saved.

The "Black Riders," also known as "Schwarzreiter," still exist today in the Gosausee: delicious little lake trout with black backs. On hot summer days, when they rise to the surface, the locals say knowingly, "Ah, the Black Riders are making an appearance again!"

Information about the mountain giants

Lakes surrounded by mountains give the Alps their special charm - like Lake Weissensee, Achensee or the Salzkammergut lakes.

The Großglockner is the highest mountain in Austria at 3,798 metres, the Pasterze is the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps.

The Alps stretch from the Vorarlberg Rätikon in the west to the Gutenstein Alps in the east.

Popular among hikers as special natural jewels: The Zillertal Alps and the Hohe Tauern.

Many great hiking routes, tours, hiking villages and alpine pastures can be found in the Ötztal Alps discover

The Alps are divided by mighty rivers such as the Inn and the Salzach.

FAQs

The Austrian Alps are a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts in summer. Popular activities include hiking, mountain biking and exploring picturesque Alpine villages. The mild temperatures, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming hosts make the region particularly attractive for nature lovers.

The best time to travel depends on the activities you want to do. The peak season from December to March is ideal for skiing and winter sports away from the slopes. The warm months from June to October are perfect for hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

Climate Protection Tips

How do we protect the Alps?

  • Take everything you bring to the mountains back with you and dispose of it properly – tissues, packaging, water bottles, etc.

  • Always stick to the marked hiking trails! This helps keep wildlife and young forests undisturbed.

  • Be mindful of wildlife! Observe cows, sheep, and wild animals from a distance.

  • Make use of the well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.

  • Choose mountain huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.

  • Inspire your children to appreciate nature! What they are familiar with, they will learn to value.

  • Protect biodiversity: The rangers in the national parks show you how.

