Lake Weissensee in Carinthia
Bathing in the nature park
Introduction
Lake Weissensee in Carinthia is one of Austria's best-known swimming lakes. Depending on the light, the water shimmers in different shades of blue and green, from turquoise to emerald. A morning swim, a hike through Carinthia's mountain landscape, or an outing by kayak, SUP or boat – around Lake Weissensee, water, active pursuits and scenic views shape the holiday experience.
One of the lake's defining features is its largely unspoilt shoreline. Bays, swimming spots and waterside paths are ideal for discovering Lake Weissensee from different perspectives. Whether on foot, by bike or by boat, the scenery constantly changes between the wide expanse of water, forests and the surrounding mountains.
Lake Weissensee takes its name from the light-coloured limestone deposits on its western shore, which form a distinctive white band along the lake.
Discover Lake Weissensee
Lidos and bathing spots
Strandbad Stockenboi in Zlan
The Strandbad Stockenboi has a lakeside swimming area, water sports, a diving school and spacious lawns for sunbathing.
Strandbad Knaller in Techendorf
The Strandbad Knaller combines swimming, wellness and lake views with a beach café, saunas and leisure facilities right on the Weissensee.
Top Highlights at Lake Weissensee
Boat trips
Eight landing stages link walking trails, bathing spots and villages around Lake Weissensee. The round trip takes about two hours.
Diving
Lake Weissensee offers a fascinating underwater world – with visibility of up to 20 metres and around 20 dive sites in the heart of the Alps.
Water sports
From SUP and kayaking to water skiing and parasailing – Lake Weissensee offers water sports to suit every taste, set amidst the Carinthian Lake District.
Hiking
From the lakeshore to the alpine pastures, more than 200 km of hiking trails wind their way through the diverse mountain landscape surrounding Lake Weissensee.
Cycling and MTB
From the lakeside circuit to challenging trails: 13 MTB routes covering around 160 kilometres wind their way through the mountainous landscape around Lake Weissensee.
Fishing
With 22 species of fish, depths of up to 99m and a fishing licence valid for the whole lake, the Weissensee offers plenty of opportunities for angling and fishing.
The most beautiful places by Lake Weissensee
Gatschach: Lake view
From the hamlet of Gatschach, the view stretches across Lake Weissensee and the surrounding mountains. It is a good starting point for walks and hikes.
Neusach: Bathing and water sports on the western shore
Neusach is situated on the western shore of Lake Weissensee. Swimming spots, boat hire and water sports make for a holiday full of water-based fun.
Techendorf: Ship cruises, bathing and lakeside holidays
Techendorf is the centre of Weissensee. Here you can enjoy boat trips, lido beaches, fine dining and a wide range of leisure activities.
Food and drinks by Lake Weissensee
The cuisine around the Weissensee is shaped by the Alpe-Adria region, where Carinthian specialities meet Mediterranean influences. A key ingredient is Weissensee fish: Reinanke (whitefish), lake trout and Arctic char are caught directly from the lake and feature on many restaurant menus. As Carinthia's first Slow Food Travel destination, the focus is on culinary experiences, regional produce and encounters with local producers.
Genießerhotel Die Forelle: The BERG.SEE.DEGUSTATIONS.MENÜ reinterprets ingredients from the Weissensee region and has been awarded a Michelin star and four Hauben.
Restaurant Rouge Noir at the Neusacherhof: Fine dining with a chef's table and 12-course menu, recognised with a Michelin star and three Hauben.
Strandhotel Weissensee: Austria's first vegan-vegetarian four-star superior organic hotel, with a gourmet kitchen and creative plant-based menus.
Gralhof: An organic lakeside hotel with seasonal cooking, regional produce and dishes that follow the rhythm of the year.
5 things you should know about Lake Weissensee
Weissensee-PremiumCARD
Included in many accommodation options – the PremiumCARD gives you free travel on ferries, mountain railways and buses around Lake Weissensee.
Slow Trail Weissensee
The Slow Trail runs along the eastern bank, taking in viewpoints, rest areas and sections right by the water.
Viewpoints & rest areas
Along the paths around Lake Weissensee, viewing points and selected spots offer unobstructed views of the lake, forests and mountains.
Summer cable car
In twelve minutes, you can travel from the lakeside up to 1,324 metres above sea level – with access to hiking trails, alpine pastures and viewpoints.
Lake promenade on the western shore
The trail, which is around 6 kilometres long, combines stunning views of the lake with leisurely walks – and is accessible to all.
Special accommodation
Protected areas and car-free options
The Weissensee region was designated a nature park in 2006 — a landscape of lake, forests, meadows and Alpine pastures. Large sections of the shoreline are protected. Hiking trails, themed routes and nature park activities offer plenty of ways to explore the area.
The Weissensee is also a member of Alpine Pearls, an initiative connecting destinations that cater for car-free holidays. Local buses, boat services and a mountain railway complete the transport options, making many of the area's attractions easily reachable by public transport.