Turquoise mountain lake with wooden boathouse on stilts, forested mountains in the background, blue sky.
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Lake Weissensee in Carinthia
Bathing in the nature park

Swimming in the lake, hiking in the nature park, enjoying mountain views and taking a boat trip: a holiday at Lake Weissensee in Carinthia offers plenty of variety.

Lake Weissensee in Carinthia is one of Austria's best-known swimming lakes. Depending on the light, the water shimmers in different shades of blue and green, from turquoise to emerald. A morning swim, a hike through Carinthia's mountain landscape, or an outing by kayak, SUP or boat – around Lake Weissensee, water, active pursuits and scenic views shape the holiday experience.

One of the lake's defining features is its largely unspoilt shoreline. Bays, swimming spots and waterside paths are ideal for discovering Lake Weissensee from different perspectives. Whether on foot, by bike or by boat, the scenery constantly changes between the wide expanse of water, forests and the surrounding mountains.

Lake Weissensee takes its name from the light-coloured limestone deposits on its western shore, which form a distinctive white band along the lake.

Lake Weissensee
LocationCarinthia; Europe's highest located bathing lake
Surface6,5 km²
Metres above sea level930 m
Depth99 m
Length11,6 km
Width900 m
Shore length23 km
Temperatureup to 25° C

Discover Lake Weissensee

Lidos and bathing spots

Strandbad Stockenboi in Zlan

The Strandbad Stockenboi has a lakeside swimming area, water sports, a diving school and spacious lawns for sunbathing.

Strandbad Stockenboi

Strandbad Knaller in Techendorf

The Strandbad Knaller combines swimming, wellness and lake views with a beach café, saunas and leisure facilities right on the Weissensee.

Strandbad Knaller

Private bathing spots

Many accommodations around the Weissensee have their own bathing areas or direct lake access.

Private bathing spots

Top Highlights at Lake Weissensee

Boat trips

Eight landing stages link walking trails, bathing spots and villages around Lake Weissensee. The round trip takes about two hours.

Boat Trips

Diving

Lake Weissensee offers a fascinating underwater world – with visibility of up to 20 metres and around 20 dive sites in the heart of the Alps.

Diving

Water sports

From SUP and kayaking to water skiing and parasailing – Lake Weissensee offers water sports to suit every taste, set amidst the Carinthian Lake District.

Water sports

Hiking

From the lakeshore to the alpine pastures, more than 200 km of hiking trails wind their way through the diverse mountain landscape surrounding Lake Weissensee.

Hiking

Cycling and MTB

From the lakeside circuit to challenging trails: 13 MTB routes covering around 160 kilometres wind their way through the mountainous landscape around Lake Weissensee.

Cycling and MTB

Fishing

With 22 species of fish, depths of up to 99m and a fishing licence valid for the whole lake, the Weissensee offers plenty of opportunities for angling and fishing.

Fishing

Family holidays on Lake Weissensee

Beaches, themed trails and ranger programmes make Weissensee a varied destination for families with children.

Family holidays

The most beautiful places by Lake Weissensee

Gatschach: Lake view

From the hamlet of Gatschach, the view stretches across Lake Weissensee and the surrounding mountains. It is a good starting point for walks and hikes.

Neusach: Bathing and water sports on the western shore

Neusach is situated on the western shore of Lake Weissensee. Swimming spots, boat hire and water sports make for a holiday full of water-based fun.

Techendorf: Ship cruises, bathing and lakeside holidays

Techendorf is the centre of Weissensee. Here you can enjoy boat trips, lido beaches, fine dining and a wide range of leisure activities.

Naggl: Hiking and biking between alpine pastures and lake

From Naggl, trails lead to alpine pastures, viewpoints and hiking areas in the mountains surrounding Lake Weissensee. The Naggler Alm can also be reached from here.

Top Restaurants

Food and drinks by Lake Weissensee

The cuisine around the Weissensee is shaped by the Alpe-Adria region, where Carinthian specialities meet Mediterranean influences. A key ingredient is Weissensee fish: Reinanke (whitefish), lake trout and Arctic char are caught directly from the lake and feature on many restaurant menus. As Carinthia's first Slow Food Travel destination, the focus is on culinary experiences, regional produce and encounters with local producers.

  • Genießerhotel Die Forelle: The BERG.SEE.DEGUSTATIONS.MENÜ reinterprets ingredients from the Weissensee region and has been awarded a Michelin star and four Hauben.

  • Restaurant Rouge Noir at the Neusacherhof: Fine dining with a chef's table and 12-course menu, recognised with a Michelin star and three Hauben.

  • Strandhotel Weissensee: Austria's first vegan-vegetarian four-star superior organic hotel, with a gourmet kitchen and creative plant-based menus.

  • Gralhof: An organic lakeside hotel with seasonal cooking, regional produce and dishes that follow the rhythm of the year.

5 things you should know about Lake Weissensee

Weissensee-PremiumCARD

Included in many accommodation options – the PremiumCARD gives you free travel on ferries, mountain railways and buses around Lake Weissensee.

Weissensee-PremiumCARD

Slow Trail Weissensee

The Slow Trail runs along the eastern bank, taking in viewpoints, rest areas and sections right by the water.

Slow Trail Weissensee

Viewpoints & rest areas

Along the paths around Lake Weissensee, viewing points and selected spots offer unobstructed views of the lake, forests and mountains.

Viewpoints & rest areas

Summer cable car

In twelve minutes, you can travel from the lakeside up to 1,324 metres above sea level – with access to hiking trails, alpine pastures and viewpoints.

Summer cable car

Lake promenade on the western shore

The trail, which is around 6 kilometres long, combines stunning views of the lake with leisurely walks – and is accessible to all.

Seepromenade am Westufer

Special accommodation

Seehotel Enzian in Neusach: 4* right by the lake

Hotel Die Forelle in Techendorf: 1 Michelin star, 4 toques

Naturparkhotel Das Leonhard in Techendorf: 4*

Hotel & Chalet Regitnig in Techendorf: 4* by the lake

Neusacherhof in Neusach: Gourmet restaurant, 1 Michelin star

Im Franzerl at Weissensee: Holiday home with lake access

Gralhof in Neusach: Hotel with lakes view and lido

Nature park and mobility

Protected areas and car-free options

The Weissensee region was designated a nature park in 2006 — a landscape of lake, forests, meadows and Alpine pastures. Large sections of the shoreline are protected. Hiking trails, themed routes and nature park activities offer plenty of ways to explore the area.

The Weissensee is also a member of Alpine Pearls, an initiative connecting destinations that cater for car-free holidays. Local buses, boat services and a mountain railway complete the transport options, making many of the area's attractions easily reachable by public transport.

Weissensee nature parkSoft mobility

FAQs

Lake Weissensee is located in the district of Spittal an der Drau in Carinthia, Austria. It lies around 23 kilometres north-east of Hermagor and around 80 kilometres west of Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia. The lake is nestled in a high valley between the Gailtal Alps and the Carnic Alps, which gives it a particularly secluded and tranquil atmosphere.

The Weissensee holds several distinctions. As a nature park, around two thirds of the shoreline is protected. The region also carries the designation of "heilklimatischer Kurort" (health-climate resort). As a member of Alpine Pearls, local transport is complemented by a mountain railway, nature park bus and scheduled boat service.

Weissensee – Nordufer-Weg: Demanding hike with paths along the lakeshore and ascents and descents over stone walls. The return journey is by boat.

Weissensee – Hermagorer Bodenalm: This short tour leads through forest and alpine pastures to the Bodenalm, with its own cheese shop. A must try: the hearty Brettljause snack!

Kohlröselhütte – Naggler Alm – Weissensee: The ascent leads through the forest to the Jadersdorfer Alm and later the Kohlröselhütte with views overlooking the entire valley.

The Weissensee offers a wide range of activities. Over 200 kilometres of hiking trails and 13 mountain bike routes open up the nature park's mountain landscape. On and in the water, there is water sports, diving with visibility of up to 20 metres, fishing for 22 species, and boat trips to eight landing stages around the lake.

The easiest way is by train to Greifenburg/Weissensee — from there, a station shuttle takes you directly to your accommodation. By car, the Weissensee is conveniently reached via Greifenburg. The nearest airport is Klagenfurt, around 120 kilometres away.

The Weissensee PremiumCARD is included with many accommodations and handed to guests personally at check-in. Valid for the full duration of your stay, it gives free use of the mountain railway, nature park bus, scheduled boat service and hiking bus — plus a discounted fare on the station shuttle from Greifenburg.

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