Torchlight hikes in Austria

Nature makes it easy for us to find ourselves

Lisa Flatscher, a mountain guide from Tirol, explains why she finds unique strength for everyday life through her experiences in nature:

“For me, the constancy of nature is a special source of strength. Nature teaches us patience—not to react immediately, but to first observe and really take a closer look. I often find answers to the questions that occupy my mind in nature. Not audible answers, but I become clear on what needs to be done. That’s why I feel deep gratitude in nature.

Additionally, being exposed to the elements has an incredibly cleansing and freeing effect on me—especially when the weather is harsh. When you’re outside in the rain or snow, you’re freed from everything you’ve been carrying with you.”