5. AI-Concierge (goodguys gmbh)

We use the AI concierge from Goodguys GmbH (Moeringgasse 20/1, door 2, 1150 Vienna) to provide a modern chat function. This is an artificial intelligence (AI) from Austria that finds answers to your questions from the content of our websites, together with publicly available content.

Personal data collected in the context of the chats is processed exclusively on the servers of the Austrian processor Goodguys GmbH. This data includes the user's IP address and a session ID to keep the chat history of different users separate. This data is deleted at the end of the chat session and can subsequently no longer be assigned to individual users. Inquiry content is stored in anonymous form and can be used by Österreich Werbung for function control and further development of the chat functions.

In order to formulate the AI concierge's answers, parts of the inquiries are also forwarded to Google and OpenAI servers. The data transmitted to these providers does not contain any parameters with which Google or OpenAI could identify individual persons. It is therefore anonymous data. Responses are assigned to users exclusively by the IT systems of Goodguys GmbH.

However, it is not possible by technical means to filter out content that allows identification based on the data entered by the user. Therefore, when using the chat, please ensure that you do not enter any personal details such as your name, e-mail address, telephone number etc. in the chat window.

Further information about AI-Concierge and Goodguys GmbH can be found in the Privacy policy of Goodguys GmbH.