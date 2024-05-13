Fairytale nights: sleeping in a castle
Castle dreams
Castles and palaces are an integral part of Austria’s landscape and enchant with their ancient walls, towers and ramparts. Their secret walkways and romantic parks contain riddles about past eras and are a testament to the long cultural history of our country.
Reasons enough to enjoy this special atmosphere during an overnight stay: Austria’s castle hotels offer the opportunity to stay at those revered buildings.
Why sleeping in a castle brings deep rest
A change of scenery stimulates the senses and affords new perspectives. The unusual palace atmosphere does its part to help you escape the daily grind: New impressions, magnificent architecture, and different background sounds help to immerse yourself in a new world. The peace and relative seclusion of most castles and palaces is another welcome factor that contributes to the relaxation of body and mind and will help recharge your batteries.
Many of Austria’s palace hotels offer exclusive service and top-notch amenities so that guests can experience the historic setting at the same time as modern luxuries, wellness treatments and award-winning cuisine.
A bed chamber by the lake
These castle hotels not only impress with their time-honored walls, but also with their location on crystal-clear waters.
Magical nights in mystical places
As if a night in a castle weren't extraordinary enough, some renovated estates enchant with truly unique highlights, like underground labyrinths.
Seeschlössl Hotel
At the Seeschlössl Hotel, guests can find peace not only in their sleep but also in the 7,000-square-metre park.
Schönau Castle
A fascinating detail of Schönau Castle: beneath the hunting lodge lies a complex system of underground labyrinths and caves.
Royal suites and dreamy views in SalzburgerLand
In SalzburgerLand, unique natural beauty meets a rich cultural history: at Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron, guests can step into the world of the iconic film The Sound of Music, parts of which were filmed there.
For theatre and music lovers, Schlosshotel Iglhauser at Lake Mattsee is a dream come true, known for its open-air summer festivals. This 15th-century castle has retained the charm of its original brewery inn and now serves exceptional fish dishes.
Equally delicious offerings await at Hotel Schloss Prielau, where the two-Michelin-starred chef creates stunning dishes. And for those seeking a touch of medieval flair, a stay at Hotel Schloss Mittersill, with its 900 years of history, is a must.
Breathe in Mountain air: Overnight stays at lofty heights
Perched high on the peaks, castle hotels enchant guests with majestic views and alpine flair. Nestled in the mountains, they blend historical charm with peaceful tranquillity, surrounded by nature. Here, the grandeur of the mountains and the history within these venerable walls come together for a truly unique experience.
Hotel Bergschlössl
Right at the foot of the cable car in the St. Anton am Arlberg ski area, Hotel Bergschlössl stands in the characteristically rustic style of Tirolean architecture.
Where knights, monks and countesses once lived
The often well-preserved furnishings, wall frescoes, artworks, and even collections of weapons and porcelain offer glimpses into life in days gone by. What was daily life truly like for chambermaids, court jesters, bishops, and nobles? Imagination, as they say, knows no bounds.
Clam Castle
Whether it's an overnight stay in a bower, a visit to a concert or an exclusive private tour by the lord of the castle himself: Clam Castle is always good for a surprise.
Slumber in the heart of a World Heritage Site
Not only are the rooms of these castles unique highlights, their world-famous backdrops are as well:
Dürnstein Castle
Built in the 17th century, the castle once belonged to aristocratic dynasties. It is located in the beautiful Wachau valley, amid picturesque vineyards.
Fancy a glass of wine?
Amidst gently rolling vineyards, castle hotels invite you to stay in style. The blend of historic ambience and the picturesque vineyard backdrop creates an atmosphere of pure enjoyment and tranquillity. Here, guests can experience the rich tradition of winemaking and sample fine wines directly on site.
Kapfenstein Castle
At Schloss Kapfenstein, guests can enjoy organic wines and cellar tours, along with a panoramic view that stretches from Styria to Hungary and Slovenia.
Hotel dining in harmony with nature
At Schloss Lerchenhof in Carinthia, the slow-food philosophy revolves around local ingredients and resources straight from the area. The castle is surrounded by sustainable farmland, where wheat is milled onsite and baked into deliciously crispy bread for breakfast each morning.
Kids can explore the farm, while adults recharge on the Kneipp path along the stream. This Biedermeier-style castle brings the easy charm of the era to life, where calm and relaxation flow naturally from the rhythm of the land.
