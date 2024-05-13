Neusiedlersee DAC, Ruster Ausbruch DAC and Leithaberg DAC The three wine-growing regions around Lake Neusiedl

The warm climate with many hours of sunshine and the different soils around Lake Neusiedl are ideal for the production of fine white and red wines.

On the stony sandy-clay soils in the north of the lake, the fruity, spicy Zweigelt dominates, but the Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent, Pinot Noir and Merlot grape varieties are also happy there. Mineral white wines in the Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and Neuburger varieties are the stars in the old vineyards along the Leitha Mountains to the west of the lake. And then there is the Ruster Ausbruch, a sweet wine in a class of its own.