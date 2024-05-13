Wine taverns and wine taverns on Lake Neusiedl

Storks, wine and water: the lively wine tavern culture around Lake Neusiedl with its unique landscapes is a culinary reflection of the region.

Der flache, salzhaltige Neusiedler See ist einer von wenigen Steppenseen Europas, der größte See Österreichs und UNESCO-Welterbe. Mit seinem Schilfgürtel und der faszinierenden Flora und Fauna zieht er Naturliebhaber:innen magisch an. Die Weite der flachen Landschaften beruhigt und belebt gleichzeitig – so wie die regionalen Spezialitäten und hauseigenen Weine in den urigen und moderneren Heurigen und Buschenschänken rund um den See, um die es hier gehen soll. Ausg’steckt is!

Neusiedlersee DAC, Ruster Ausbruch DAC and Leithaberg DAC

The three wine-growing regions around Lake Neusiedl

The warm climate with many hours of sunshine and the different soils around Lake Neusiedl are ideal for the production of fine white and red wines.

On the stony sandy-clay soils in the north of the lake, the fruity, spicy Zweigelt dominates, but the Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent, Pinot Noir and Merlot grape varieties are also happy there. Mineral white wines in the Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and Neuburger varieties are the stars in the old vineyards along the Leitha Mountains to the west of the lake. And then there is the Ruster Ausbruch, a sweet wine in a class of its own.

Why Ausbruch? Ausbruch refers to sweet wines made from noble rot grapes. Noble rot is caused by a fungus that draws water from the grapes and causes them to shrivel like raisins. Because the berries are "broken out" by hand, the term "break-out" is used.

Wine-growing regions in Northern Burgenland

Selected wine taverns and wine taverns

With Rust, Mörbisch, St. Margarethen and Neusiedl, Lake Neusiedl has a few tranquil villages where culinary delights are not neglected.

Gut Oggau in Oggau

"Burgenland's best wine tavern 2024" (Falstaff): Organic wines from the Tscheppe-Eselböck family are served with fine regional dishes with international accents. Top ambience!

Heuriger at the Oggau estate

Buschenschank Schandl in Rust

In the middle of the listed old town of Rust, down-to-earth seasonal dishes (e.g. Pannonian minestrone) are paired with regional wines. Tip: Furmint. Beautiful courtyard!

Schandl wine tavern

Rebhof Sommer in Mörbisch

Small, fine menu with Burgenland delicacies and their own wines, which taste particularly good in the cozy courtyard.

Buschenschank Sommer

Genusslaube in Jois

Unconventional, certified organic regional dishes from mouflon from the Leitha Mountains to fresh goat's cheese, as well as delicious snacks in a jar and vegan dishes.

Heuriger Genusslaube

Preschitz winery in Neusiedl

Buschenschank classics (National Park sausages!), seasonal wild herb dishes and vegan delicacies from a qualified herbalist. Varied!

Buschenschank Preschitz

Eberherr winery in St. Margarethen

The wines are from their own estate, the cold dishes are classic and original: there is Blunzn and salmon mousse, pressed sausage and almond and leek spread. Beautiful courtyard!

Heuriger Eberherr

Sloboda Winery in Podersdorf

Beach bar flair near the lake: the food is traditional, the wines are also experimental ("Wellentänzer"). The "Kostquartett" offers insights into the world of food and wine.

Fabian Sloboda wine tavern

Haider Winery in Podersdorf

Third-generation house wines and cold delicacies - mixed platters, spreads and pastries - are served in the truly beautiful courtyard.

Buschenschank Haider

Gratitude Winery in Podersdorf

Mangalitza pork, steppe beef and fine pickled vegetables are served in the courtyard behind the legendary inn. The wines are wonderful here and there, e.g. the Pinot Gris.

Buschenschank zur Dankbarkeit

Buschenschank Gowerl-Haus in Illmitz

Wine and pork: Home-bred Mangalitza pork is refined here in many ways, along with other regional specialties, including Illmitzer Leberkäs.

Buschenschank Gowerl-Haus

Guttmann winery in Weiden am See

The shady garden with oleanders, orange and citrus trees is as beautiful as it sounds, the Heurigen dishes are seasonal and typical of the region, as are the wines.

Guttmann wine tavern

Lehner's BioBuschenSchank zum Rebstöckl in Gols

From sheep's cheese to lardo lard bread: freshly cooked organic food is served here every day, including lots of vegetarian and vegan dishes. To slow down!

BioBuschenSchank Lehner
Bird paradise and wine-growing region

Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park

The landscapes of the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park are the opposite of the mountainous regions for which Austria is known.

The Pannonian lowlands are flat, the soils are diverse and the grasslands are extensive: wetlands, pastures, reed beds, dry grasslands, sand steppes and salt marshes fit together like pieces of a puzzle and offer hundreds of bird species and stately animals such as gray cattle and wild horses a habitat that cannot be found anywhere else in this country. The region around Lake Neusiedl is not only a natural area, but also a centuries-old cultural landscape. Viticulture in particular plays a central role here.

Wild nature: In the so-called preservation zones of the nature park, i.e. natural areas without exploitation, live endangered domestic animal breeds such as water buffalo, gray cattle and white donkeys, also known as baroque donkeys.

Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park

관련 기사

부르겐란트의 미식을 경험해 보세요!

부르겐란트 사람들은 온화한 기후 덕분에 햇볕이 잘 드는 곳에 살고 있으며, 이는 지역 요리와 와인, 방문객 모두에게 영향을 미칩니다.

더 보기

부르겐란트

온화한 기후, 세빈클 지역의 보호된 경관, 포도밭, 전통적인 긴 농장이 있는 마을들 – 판노니아 평원은 오스트리아의 독특한 지역입니다.

더 보기

노이시들러 호수

갈대밭, 염습지, 초원이 어우러진 국립공원은 포도밭과 햇볕이 잘 드는 해수욕장과 함께 자연의 낙원과 라이프 스타일이 만나는 곳입니다.

더 보기

오스트리아의 와인

포도밭이 보이는 오스트리아의 와인 선술집은 문화와 역사를 오감으로 느낄 수 있는 장소입니다.

더 보기