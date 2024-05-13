Wine taverns and wine taverns on Lake Neusiedl
Der flache, salzhaltige Neusiedler See ist einer von wenigen Steppenseen Europas, der größte See Österreichs und UNESCO-Welterbe. Mit seinem Schilfgürtel und der faszinierenden Flora und Fauna zieht er Naturliebhaber:innen magisch an. Die Weite der flachen Landschaften beruhigt und belebt gleichzeitig – so wie die regionalen Spezialitäten und hauseigenen Weine in den urigen und moderneren Heurigen und Buschenschänken rund um den See, um die es hier gehen soll. Ausg’steckt is!
The three wine-growing regions around Lake Neusiedl
The warm climate with many hours of sunshine and the different soils around Lake Neusiedl are ideal for the production of fine white and red wines.
On the stony sandy-clay soils in the north of the lake, the fruity, spicy Zweigelt dominates, but the Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent, Pinot Noir and Merlot grape varieties are also happy there. Mineral white wines in the Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and Neuburger varieties are the stars in the old vineyards along the Leitha Mountains to the west of the lake. And then there is the Ruster Ausbruch, a sweet wine in a class of its own.
Why Ausbruch? Ausbruch refers to sweet wines made from noble rot grapes. Noble rot is caused by a fungus that draws water from the grapes and causes them to shrivel like raisins. Because the berries are "broken out" by hand, the term "break-out" is used.
Selected wine taverns and wine taverns
Gut Oggau in Oggau
"Burgenland's best wine tavern 2024" (Falstaff): Organic wines from the Tscheppe-Eselböck family are served with fine regional dishes with international accents. Top ambience!
Buschenschank Schandl in Rust
In the middle of the listed old town of Rust, down-to-earth seasonal dishes (e.g. Pannonian minestrone) are paired with regional wines. Tip: Furmint. Beautiful courtyard!
Rebhof Sommer in Mörbisch
Small, fine menu with Burgenland delicacies and their own wines, which taste particularly good in the cozy courtyard.
Genusslaube in Jois
Unconventional, certified organic regional dishes from mouflon from the Leitha Mountains to fresh goat's cheese, as well as delicious snacks in a jar and vegan dishes.
Preschitz winery in Neusiedl
Buschenschank classics (National Park sausages!), seasonal wild herb dishes and vegan delicacies from a qualified herbalist. Varied!
Eberherr winery in St. Margarethen
The wines are from their own estate, the cold dishes are classic and original: there is Blunzn and salmon mousse, pressed sausage and almond and leek spread. Beautiful courtyard!
Sloboda Winery in Podersdorf
Beach bar flair near the lake: the food is traditional, the wines are also experimental ("Wellentänzer"). The "Kostquartett" offers insights into the world of food and wine.
Haider Winery in Podersdorf
Third-generation house wines and cold delicacies - mixed platters, spreads and pastries - are served in the truly beautiful courtyard.
Gratitude Winery in Podersdorf
Mangalitza pork, steppe beef and fine pickled vegetables are served in the courtyard behind the legendary inn. The wines are wonderful here and there, e.g. the Pinot Gris.
Buschenschank Gowerl-Haus in Illmitz
Wine and pork: Home-bred Mangalitza pork is refined here in many ways, along with other regional specialties, including Illmitzer Leberkäs.
Guttmann winery in Weiden am See
The shady garden with oleanders, orange and citrus trees is as beautiful as it sounds, the Heurigen dishes are seasonal and typical of the region, as are the wines.
Lehner's BioBuschenSchank zum Rebstöckl in Gols
From sheep's cheese to lardo lard bread: freshly cooked organic food is served here every day, including lots of vegetarian and vegan dishes. To slow down!
Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park
The landscapes of the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park are the opposite of the mountainous regions for which Austria is known.
The Pannonian lowlands are flat, the soils are diverse and the grasslands are extensive: wetlands, pastures, reed beds, dry grasslands, sand steppes and salt marshes fit together like pieces of a puzzle and offer hundreds of bird species and stately animals such as gray cattle and wild horses a habitat that cannot be found anywhere else in this country. The region around Lake Neusiedl is not only a natural area, but also a centuries-old cultural landscape. Viticulture in particular plays a central role here.
Wild nature: In the so-called preservation zones of the nature park, i.e. natural areas without exploitation, live endangered domestic animal breeds such as water buffalo, gray cattle and white donkeys, also known as baroque donkeys.